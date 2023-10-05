Ineos promotes its Next Gen cleaning products

This spot is part of Ineos’ wider brand platform - 'Go Humans', which looks to empower humans to be everything they can be - embracing their full potential with the help of Ineos hygienic products.

The newly launched campaign was creatively conceived and executed by The&Partnership, with Wavemaker responsible for all media, planning and buying. It was created in collaboration with director Maria Sosa Betacor (who had directed the initial launch campaign ‘You Can Handle Anything’), Biscuit Filmworks and No.8.

The campaign aims to carve out a unique space for Ineos in the cleaning category, as a brand that relentlessly optimises every element of its products through science to deliver next generation performance. The stories were chosen to break with the category conventions and avoid the ‘mum and kids’ cliches so often seen in cleaning content. Each story shows someone pushing themselves, with an Ineos product on hand to clean up the resulting mess. Product-led 15-second edits focus on each story individually while landing key product benefits.

Caroline Reynolds, Head of Marketing, Ineos said: “Ineos products are scientifically designed to help you perform at your best. We push ourselves, and the science behind our products, to deliver the top results, and we know that this ethos is shared by our customers too. This advert shines a light on the power of humans to push themselves in every aspect of their lives, offering Ineos as their supporter. We feel this is a brilliantly strong platform to tell our unique story, for our cleaning range and beyond”.

Micky Tudor, Chief Creative Officer, The&Partnership added: “We wanted to avoid the sanitised and often saccharine version of life we conventionally see in the household cleaning category. Instead, we pushed ourselves to show a more authentic version of life that is sweaty, messy, dirty, and ultimately, way more human.”