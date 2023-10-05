The&Partnership Ineos 'We push the science'

Ineos promotes its Next Gen cleaning products

The 'We push the science' campaign was created by The&Partnership, with Wavemaker responsible for all media, planning and buying

05 October 2023

Ineos have launched a new campaign for the arrival of its brand new Next Gen cleaning products. The campaign, developed by The&Partnership, will go live on BVOD and Cinema from 6 October with a 30-second spot introducing their whole range, including surface sprays and wipes, laundry detergent and washing up liquid for dishes and hands. These will be followed later in the year by individual product films.

The advert celebrates everyday human performance, and the ways Ineos products can help people while they perform at their best. Using stories of people pushing themselves - a runner, a weightlifter, and hot sauce side- hustler - it brings to life Ineos’ unique belief in the power of ‘Science + Performance’, communicated through the line ‘You push yourself. We push the science.’

This spot is part of Ineos’ wider brand platform - 'Go Humans', which looks to empower humans to be everything they can be - embracing their full potential with the help of Ineos hygienic products.

The newly launched campaign was creatively conceived and executed by The&Partnership, with Wavemaker responsible for all media, planning and buying. It was created in collaboration with director Maria Sosa Betacor (who had directed the initial launch campaign ‘You Can Handle Anything’), Biscuit Filmworks and No.8.

The campaign aims to carve out a unique space for Ineos in the cleaning category, as a brand that relentlessly optimises every element of its products through science to deliver next generation performance. The stories were chosen to break with the category conventions and avoid the ‘mum and kids’ cliches so often seen in cleaning content. Each story shows someone pushing themselves, with an Ineos product on hand to clean up the resulting mess. Product-led 15-second edits focus on each story individually while landing key product benefits.

Caroline Reynolds, Head of Marketing, Ineos said: “Ineos products are scientifically designed to help you perform at your best. We push ourselves, and the science behind our products, to deliver the top results, and we know that this ethos is shared by our customers too. This advert shines a light on the power of humans to push themselves in every aspect of their lives, offering Ineos as their supporter. We feel this is a brilliantly strong platform to tell our unique story, for our cleaning range and beyond”.

Micky Tudor, Chief Creative Officer, The&Partnership added: “We wanted to avoid the sanitised and often saccharine version of life we conventionally see in the household cleaning category. Instead, we pushed ourselves to show a more authentic version of life that is sweaty, messy, dirty, and ultimately, way more human.”

Credits

Client: INEOS Hygienics

Head of Marketing & Innovation: Caroline Reynolds Digital Lead: Ciana Moulton

Agency: The&Partnership

CEO: Sarah Golding

CCO: Micky Tudor

Creative Director: Sam Willard Creatives: Osagie Samuel & Gareth C E CSO: Rebecca Munds

Strategy Director: Katherine O’Gorman Business Director: Nathan Brocklesby

Senior Account Manager: Amy Brett

Head of Integrated Production: Charles Crisp Senior Producer: Sam Ramsey

Assistant Producer: Isiuwa Ero

Head of Design: Dan Howarth

Design Director: Will Rees

Senior Motion Designers: Julien Lasson & Gil Peres

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks Director: Maria Sosa Betancor Executive Producer: Sam Chitty Producer: Tom Birmingham

Director of Photography: Adri del Val Editor: Charlie Von Rotberg

Post Production: No.8

Executive Post Producer: Glen Percival Colourist: Alex Gregory

VFX Supervisor: Rob Peacock

Sound Engineers: James Everett

Music Supervision: SixtyFour Music

VO artist: Laya Lewis

Written by: Kimberley Anne Sutherland, Laura Bettinson Music Supervisor: Anne Booty

Media Agency: Wavemaker

Managing Partner: Isobel Mooney Strategy Partner: Andy Collins

Planning Lead: Iona Shankland

Planning Manager: Kate Piercey

Precision Lead: Emily McReynolds

Media Account Director (AV): Daniel Trout Account Director: Ollie Hogarth

