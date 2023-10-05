Ineos promotes its Next Gen cleaning products
The 'We push the science' campaign was created by The&Partnership, with Wavemaker responsible for all media, planning and buying
05 October 2023
Ineos have launched a new campaign for the arrival of its brand new Next Gen cleaning products. The campaign, developed by The&Partnership, will go live on BVOD and Cinema from 6 October with a 30-second spot introducing their whole range, including surface sprays and wipes, laundry detergent and washing up liquid for dishes and hands. These will be followed later in the year by individual product films.
The advert celebrates everyday human performance, and the ways Ineos products can help people while they perform at their best. Using stories of people pushing themselves - a runner, a weightlifter, and hot sauce side- hustler - it brings to life Ineos’ unique belief in the power of ‘Science + Performance’, communicated through the line ‘You push yourself. We push the science.’
This spot is part of Ineos’ wider brand platform - 'Go Humans', which looks to empower humans to be everything they can be - embracing their full potential with the help of Ineos hygienic products.
The newly launched campaign was creatively conceived and executed by The&Partnership, with Wavemaker responsible for all media, planning and buying. It was created in collaboration with director Maria Sosa Betacor (who had directed the initial launch campaign ‘You Can Handle Anything’), Biscuit Filmworks and No.8.
The campaign aims to carve out a unique space for Ineos in the cleaning category, as a brand that relentlessly optimises every element of its products through science to deliver next generation performance. The stories were chosen to break with the category conventions and avoid the ‘mum and kids’ cliches so often seen in cleaning content. Each story shows someone pushing themselves, with an Ineos product on hand to clean up the resulting mess. Product-led 15-second edits focus on each story individually while landing key product benefits.
Caroline Reynolds, Head of Marketing, Ineos said: “Ineos products are scientifically designed to help you perform at your best. We push ourselves, and the science behind our products, to deliver the top results, and we know that this ethos is shared by our customers too. This advert shines a light on the power of humans to push themselves in every aspect of their lives, offering Ineos as their supporter. We feel this is a brilliantly strong platform to tell our unique story, for our cleaning range and beyond”.
Micky Tudor, Chief Creative Officer, The&Partnership added: “We wanted to avoid the sanitised and often saccharine version of life we conventionally see in the household cleaning category. Instead, we pushed ourselves to show a more authentic version of life that is sweaty, messy, dirty, and ultimately, way more human.”
Credits
Client: INEOS Hygienics
Head of Marketing & Innovation: Caroline Reynolds Digital Lead: Ciana Moulton
Agency: The&Partnership
CEO: Sarah Golding
CCO: Micky Tudor
Creative Director: Sam Willard Creatives: Osagie Samuel & Gareth C E CSO: Rebecca Munds
Strategy Director: Katherine O’Gorman Business Director: Nathan Brocklesby
Senior Account Manager: Amy Brett
Head of Integrated Production: Charles Crisp Senior Producer: Sam Ramsey
Assistant Producer: Isiuwa Ero
Head of Design: Dan Howarth
Design Director: Will Rees
Senior Motion Designers: Julien Lasson & Gil Peres
Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks Director: Maria Sosa Betancor Executive Producer: Sam Chitty Producer: Tom Birmingham
Director of Photography: Adri del Val Editor: Charlie Von Rotberg
Post Production: No.8
Executive Post Producer: Glen Percival Colourist: Alex Gregory
VFX Supervisor: Rob Peacock
Sound Engineers: James Everett
Music Supervision: SixtyFour Music
VO artist: Laya Lewis
Written by: Kimberley Anne Sutherland, Laura Bettinson Music Supervisor: Anne Booty
Media Agency: Wavemaker
Managing Partner: Isobel Mooney Strategy Partner: Andy Collins
Planning Lead: Iona Shankland
Planning Manager: Kate Piercey
Precision Lead: Emily McReynolds
Media Account Director (AV): Daniel Trout Account Director: Ollie Hogarth