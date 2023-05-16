The Sunday Times celebrates 35 years of the Rich List

There are six executions in total and the campaign is running in press, social media, email and online display.

The Sunday Times Rich List is the definitive guide to wealth and the wealthy. As well as listing the richest people in Britain, it is a 35 under 35 list and list of those who give the most money to charity.

The Sunday Times Rich List is available to read online on Friday 19th May, and the print supplement is published on Sunday 21st May.

Louise Agran, Marketing Director of The Times and The Sunday Times, says: “The Sunday Times Rich List is a perfect example of the kind of in-depth reporting our readers value and this campaign tries to step into their minds and capture their thoughts.”

Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director of Pulse, says: “A lot has changed in the 35 years The Sunday Times has charted the world of wealth. Fortunes have been made and lost. There have been booms, busts and credit crunches. But for this special edition we focused our campaign on the enduring reactions of the readers.”