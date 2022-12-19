A creative renaissance: The&Partnership's 2022

Our #ClassOfCovid work for Prince’s Trust highlights a growing crisis in the UK, with 85% of 18-25 year olds saying they feel their employment prospects will never fully recover from the pandemic.

We also spearheaded the creation of the “Pride in London '' campaign, assembling an integrated team of LGBTQ+ people from across multiple WPP agencies – following on from our very own David Adamson founding WPP Unite.

And we closed off the year with a campaign working with patient groups and charities to raise awareness of the forgotten 500,000 immunosuppressed people in the UK. We launched a creative campaign, telling the stories of some of the affected people, as well as supported a silent vigil outside the Parliament and an ad van stunt – all of it asking the UK government to rollout Evusheld urgently so it can help protect the immunosuppressed from Covid-19 as we see rates rise again.

We pulled off a triple crown pitch in retaining British Gas again. This was personal for me. I originally pitched and won British Gas back in 2003 when we were called Clemmow Hornby Inge. Our relationship has evolved over the years as has our agency. I think the strength of this particular client agency relationship is one we’re immensely proud of.

We’ve won some great new business too. Our Manchester office has welcomed Transpennine Express to their roster, while we’ve recently won E45 in London and continue to grow our remit with Mars.

We also reunited the whole agency alongside our media partner agency mSix&Partners, in London under one roof with our sparkling new office. It’s exciting to all be in one building again and not running up and down Rathbone Place in the rain!

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Our commitment to purpose whilst remaining creative to the core. We’ve given our people space to breathe and show true passion and entrepreneurial creativity through their work. With campaigns for both clients and pro-bono projects we’ve highlighted some of the most important issues of our time and hopefully ensuring the world we live in doesn’t leave people behind.

As mentioned above our work for The Prince’s Trust, RNIB, Pride and Evusheld have been particular highlights.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Like many agencies, we work with many clients in categories that have come under intense pressure and scrutiny this year. With the cost of living crisis taking a stranglehold on the UK, we need to guide our clients through potentially the most difficult time for businesses since the end of WWII.

It’s not just about budgets and encouraging our clients to keep marketing to consumers. It’s about ensuring they are having the RIGHT conversations and interactions with them.

British Gas is a great example of that. When Liz Truss announced her ‘mini budget’ we worked hard with the client to ensure their customers knew exactly what it meant for them - something the government was failing to do. The print campaign we ran was so successful it was highlighted on Good Morning Britain as an example of what the government should be doing to help the people.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

A holiday?

I’m also looking forward to building on our streak of memorable campaigns for our clients but more than that, I’m looking forward to seeing how we ramp up The&Academy – excited to see it go bigger and beyond Birmingham. We also relaunched our Girls onTour initiative – as High-Vis Creatives this year – which addresses the talent pipeline issue amongst creatives in the industry. So excited to see where that goes in 2023 – we aim to go to more schools and colleges around the country to talk about advertising!

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

A return to brave. Standing up for the right ideas, the right causes and the right people.

God knows we are going to need it in 2023.