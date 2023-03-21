M&M’S encourages people to get together this Easter

Knowing that 65% of people consider chocolate to be the best thing about Easter, the campaign embraces the joy that comes from sharing chocolate during the top three key Easter rituals - baking, gifting and Easter egg hunting. The content features the iconic cast of M&M’S characters coming together to take part in these rituals with varying degrees of success!

Sitting at the heart of the global campaign is a hero 15-second film. inspiring the public to celebrate Easter with friends and family. The film shows the characters preparing for Easter together - with Yellow and Green “baking their tails off” getting the Easter treats ready, Red and Blue giving each other a leg up to egg-hunting glory and Purple and Orange sharing some chocolatey goodness.

The hero film is supported by radio, as well as 6-second addressable social films that tap into consumer behaviour at the three key Easter rituals.

“M&M’S is focused on creating a world where everyone feels they belong, a world that is for all funkind,” said Chris Brody, Global Content Architect, Mars Wrigley. “Core seasonal moments, like Easter, are an important occasion for the brand as people come together to celebrate with friends and family, with our products at the centre of those celebrations helping to inspire moments of happiness, connection and fun.”

Jim Stump, Creative Director at The&Partnership, commented, “If characters made of chocolate themselves didn’t start getting excited about Easter together, then how on earth are we supposed to? Hopefully their collective antics will inspire people to cook, egg-hunt and have fun together this year.”

The campaign plays out across OLV, social, press, radio and audio and is live globally from 20th March.