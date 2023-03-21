M&M’S encourages people to get together this Easter
The campaign conceived by The&Partnership has iconic M&M’S characters creating a world where everyone feels they belong
21 March 2023
M&M’S, proudly part of Mars, is debuting a new integrated seasonal campaign, reminding fans that there’s more fun to be had together this Easter; encouraging us all to bake our tails off, share in the egg-citement and get Easter-egg hunting with friends and family.
Creativity conceived in partnership by the M&M’S brand and The&Partnership, the campaign lands the message that the Easter fun gets even better when we celebrate together - aligning with M&M’S new global purpose to use the power of fun to include everyone.
Knowing that 65% of people consider chocolate to be the best thing about Easter, the campaign embraces the joy that comes from sharing chocolate during the top three key Easter rituals - baking, gifting and Easter egg hunting. The content features the iconic cast of M&M’S characters coming together to take part in these rituals with varying degrees of success!
Sitting at the heart of the global campaign is a hero 15-second film. inspiring the public to celebrate Easter with friends and family. The film shows the characters preparing for Easter together - with Yellow and Green “baking their tails off” getting the Easter treats ready, Red and Blue giving each other a leg up to egg-hunting glory and Purple and Orange sharing some chocolatey goodness.
The hero film is supported by radio, as well as 6-second addressable social films that tap into consumer behaviour at the three key Easter rituals.
“M&M’S is focused on creating a world where everyone feels they belong, a world that is for all funkind,” said Chris Brody, Global Content Architect, Mars Wrigley. “Core seasonal moments, like Easter, are an important occasion for the brand as people come together to celebrate with friends and family, with our products at the centre of those celebrations helping to inspire moments of happiness, connection and fun.”
Jim Stump, Creative Director at The&Partnership, commented, “If characters made of chocolate themselves didn’t start getting excited about Easter together, then how on earth are we supposed to? Hopefully their collective antics will inspire people to cook, egg-hunt and have fun together this year.”
The campaign plays out across OLV, social, press, radio and audio and is live globally from 20th March.
Client:
Brand Content & Communications Architect: Chris Brody
Brand & Content Manager: Christina Diaz
Agency: The & Partnership
CD: Jim Stump
Creatives: Georgia Parker & Jasmine Watt
Planning Director: Alex Dobson
Planner: Chrissie Fusco-House
Account Director: Jake Batty
Account Manager: Gabriela Kwaku Yeboah
Producer: Dillon Palmer
Project Manager: Evie Ungemuth
Designer: Ralph Pederson
Artworker: Tim Taylor
Production Company: Collective Arts
Director: Danny Coster
Executive Producer: Danny Coster
Producer: Joe Billington, Matt Szabo
Production Support: Callum O’Brien
Editor: Kyle Willis
Animation: Collective Arts
Audio Post Production: Creative Outpost
Head of Production: Caroline McNulty
Audio Producers: Caroline McNulty / Caz McNally Smith
Sound Engineers: Tom Lane
Transfer: Isabella Lau