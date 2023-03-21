MMs_Easter_the&Partnership

M&M’S encourages people to get together this Easter

The campaign conceived by The&Partnership has iconic M&M’S characters creating a world where everyone feels they belong

By Creative Salon

21 March 2023

M&M’S, proudly part of Mars, is debuting a new integrated seasonal campaign, reminding fans that there’s more fun to be had together this Easter; encouraging us all to bake our tails off, share in the egg-citement and get Easter-egg hunting with friends and family. 

Creativity conceived in partnership by the M&M’S brand and The&Partnership, the campaign lands the message that the Easter fun gets even better when we celebrate together - aligning with M&M’S new global purpose to use the power of fun to include everyone.

Knowing that 65% of people consider chocolate to be the best thing about Easter, the campaign embraces the joy that comes from sharing chocolate during the top three key Easter rituals - baking, gifting and Easter egg hunting. The content features the iconic cast of M&M’S characters coming together to take part in these rituals with varying degrees of success! 

Sitting at the heart of the global campaign is a hero 15-second film. inspiring the public to celebrate Easter with friends and family. The film shows the characters preparing for Easter together - with Yellow and Green “baking their tails off” getting the Easter treats ready, Red and Blue giving each other a leg up to egg-hunting glory and Purple and Orange sharing some chocolatey goodness.

The hero film is supported by radio, as well as 6-second addressable social films that tap into consumer behaviour at the three key Easter rituals. 

“M&M’S is focused on creating a world where everyone feels they belong, a world that is for all funkind,” said Chris Brody, Global Content Architect, Mars Wrigley. “Core seasonal moments, like Easter, are an important occasion for the brand as people come together to celebrate with friends and family, with our products at the centre of those celebrations helping to inspire moments of happiness, connection and fun.”

Jim Stump, Creative Director at The&Partnership, commented, “If characters made of chocolate themselves didn’t start getting excited about Easter together, then how on earth are we supposed to? Hopefully their collective antics will inspire people to cook, egg-hunt and have fun together this year.”

The campaign plays out across OLV, social, press, radio and audio and is live globally from 20th March.

Client:

Brand Content & Communications Architect: Chris Brody

Brand & Content Manager: Christina Diaz

Agency: The & Partnership

CD: Jim Stump

Creatives: Georgia Parker & Jasmine Watt

Planning Director: Alex Dobson

Planner: Chrissie Fusco-House

Account Director: Jake Batty

Account Manager: Gabriela Kwaku Yeboah

Producer: Dillon Palmer
Project Manager: Evie Ungemuth

Designer: Ralph Pederson

Artworker: Tim Taylor

Production Company: Collective Arts

Director: Danny Coster

Executive Producer: Danny Coster

Producer: Joe Billington, Matt Szabo

Production Support: Callum O’Brien

Editor: Kyle Willis

Animation: Collective Arts

Audio Post Production: Creative Outpost

Head of Production: Caroline McNulty

Audio Producers: Caroline McNulty / Caz McNally Smith

Sound Engineers: Tom Lane

Transfer: Isabella Lau

