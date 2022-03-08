Argos and Pinterest partner to launch The Mood Hotel

Argos and Pinterest are joining forces to launch The Mood Hotel - a concept hotel curated using interior design products from the high street brand, based on the interiors trends emerging from Pinterest’s annual trends report and designed by The&Partnership

The Mood Hotel is located in the Town Hall Hotel in Bethnal Green, London, and brings to life the most popular Pinterest trends featured in Pinterest Predicts - through homeware and furniture from the latest Argos product ranges, curated by the retailer’s in-house team.

Everything featured in the hotel is available to purchase from Argos in-store and online. The rooms are open to the public from Saturday 2nd April to Monday 4th April, with a limited number of suites available to book for a complimentary overnight stay.

For those unable to visit the hotel, they can experience it through immersive 360° video and detailed high-res photography, as well as shoppable digital formats, on the Pinterest platform and Argos social media channels.

Andrew Tanner, design manager at Argos, said: “We’re excited to announce the launch of The Mood Hotel in partnership with Pinterest. This is a great opportunity to bring our homeware to life, immerse and inspire our customers and really demonstrate the ways our design-led furniture and homeware can transform a room.

Our in-house team is committed to curating a range of beautiful products to inspire and excite all our customers, from opulent furnishings to earthy accents and vibrant décor. Trends have always been at the heart of our collections but now that we are adapting to a new way of living and spending more time in our homes, we want to demonstrate the various ways our design-led furniture and homeware can transform a room.”

Toby Allen, executive creative director at The&Partnership, added: “With Argos offering a trend-led range of furniture and homewares, and Pinterest being the perfect platform for home inspiration, we knew this was the ideal partnership to bring to life. Interesting things happen when you have an idea that crosses from the digital world to physical spaces and back again. The idea of staying in a hotel that brings to life the ideas people have discovered and saved on Pinterest, recreated with Argos stylish furniture and homeware, was just so exciting for us to create.”