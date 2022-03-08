The&Partnership and Argos open doors to Mood Hotel

The innovative design concept created by The&Partnership, in conjunction with Argos, The Mood Hotel is located in the Town Hall Hotel in Bethnal Green, London, and brings to life the most popular Pinterest trends featured in Pinterest Predicts - through homeware and furniture from the latest Argos product ranges, curated by the retailer’s in-house team.

From luxurious velvets to futuristic detailing - everything featured in the trend-led hotel is available to purchase from Argos in-store and online, allowing customers to put their own twist on The Mood Hotel décor in their own home.

The rooms are open to the public for complimentary overnight stays from Saturday 2nd April to Monday 4th April, with one of five trend-led Mood Rooms available for applicants to win.

For those unable to visit the hotel, they can experience it through immersive 360° video and detailed high-res photography, as well as shoppable digital formats, on the Pinterest platform and Argos social media channels.

Andrew Tanner, design manager at Argos, said: “We’re excited to finally welcome the public into The Mood Hotel, which we have been working on for several months in partnership with Pinterest. This is a great opportunity to bring our homeware to life, immerse and inspire our customers and really demonstrate the ways our design-led furniture and homeware can transform a room.

As we adapt to the new normal, we believe that The Mood Hotel showcases how consumers can embrace the trends they have been searching for over the past year and integrate them beautifully in the real world.”

Sibylle Tretera, head of Creative Strategy, EMEA at Pinterest, said: “We’re delighted to see this first of a kind collaboration come to life. The Mood Hotel is an innovative creation by Argos, which clearly illustrates how brands can benefit from Pinterest’s unique insights both on and off the platform. Ultimately in this case, making it easy for home decor fans to source their creative inspiration and then turn it into a reality.”

Toby Allen, executive creative director, The&Partnership, said: “This partnership always seemed like a perfect fit, with Argos offering a trend-led range of furniture and homewares, and Pinterest being the ultimate platform for home inspiration. Now seeing The Mood Hotel in the flesh, I am certain that ideas which cross from the digital world to physical spaces and back again, truly are the most exciting to create.”