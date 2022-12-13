Understated simplicity, collaborative magic and encouraging contributions: Decoding Toby Allen

It's difficult knowing how and where to start with introducing award-winning executive creative director, Toby Allen. Besides his stellar creative career with a number of awards to boot, he's remained grounded and realistic of his achievements - which puts him in good stead to continue over delivering on expectations and future briefs.

Having joined independent agency network The&Partnership last year, he now heads up the creative department in London and oversees creative for all of its existing clients. He arrived from AMV BBDO, where together with his former creative partner he spearheaded the transformation of the Libresse/Bodyform account and was behind its most awarded campaigns in the last two years - both defying stereotypes and advertising conventions.

Allen has accumulated more than a mind-boggling six Grand Prix and three consecutive Titanium Lions at Cannes, three Black Pencils, and over 30 other Grands Prix around the world in everything from Integrated, Film, Digital, Use of Data, Craft, Creative Strategy and Creative Effectiveness. It's quite a remarkable record.

He chats to us about these achievements (and more), remaining ambitions and gives some inkling into his creative leadership style.

Creative Salon: What does creativity mean to you Toby?

Toby Allen: My definition of creativity is the process of making ideas real. We're not in the ideas business, we're in the making-ideas-happen business. So by definition, if you don't create something, it's not creativity. I think sometimes people get seduced by the power of ideas, and not enough thought goes into making them happen.

CS: What role did creativity play in your childhood?

TA: I grew up on a farm in my early childhood years and the thing about growing up on a farm is that you get bored - which is brilliant for creativity. It’s the best school there is. I read a lot, and built dens in the woods, spent time looking at leaves and up into the sky; letting my mind wander. I used creativity to counter the boredom.

CS: Were there any particularly inspirational people who shaped your path?

TA: I was lucky; I had two English teachers who were both brilliant in different ways. I love reading and words, and they saw that in me. I remember reading William Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying - which is a novel of fractured viewpoints, with each chapter told by a different person - and one of my teachers recommended I watch John Webster's ‘Points of View’ ad for The Guardian. It was the structure of the book condensed into 30 seconds and I was amazed at how compelling the shorter form could be. That piqued my interest in advertising.

I got onto the graduate scheme at AMV as an account manager, thinking I could move sideways into the creative department but that didn't happen. Nick Worthington – who is a brilliant creative and went on to be CCO of Colenso - was really encouraging. I took him some Economist headlines and he reassured me I had some talent; I also took my book to Peter Souter and he confirmed that I had one (just one) campaign in there worth making.

CS: What is it that you wanted to bring to the creative industries?

TA: I didn’t have a fixed plan. I thought advertising would be a stepping stone into something else, like screenwriting. I thought I'd do it for a few years, learn the craft and then move on. But that didn’t happen. I have a butterfly mind and love variety and the brevity of short form.

CS: Do you have any set conditions that you need to feel inspired creatively?

TA: People talk about the tyranny of the blank page but I Iove it. There’s nothing better than opening a new notepad. It can turn into anything. I don't find that daunting at all. I also love a spider diagram. You begin with one word or thought and watch a page become mapped out with ideas.

I’m a synthesizer; I pull things together. I love testing ideas and visuals to see if they match together for a brand or channel; I look for the spark of something unexpectedly connecting.

CS: How would you describe your approach to problem solving?

TA: I dive into the problem; the best work happens at the interface of strategy and creative. I often get very involved trying to reach an understanding with the strategist to get specific on what we're trying to achieve. The creative process is like a nose cone; it’s important to agree on a single starting point to then direct the creative team. The nose cone requires us to clearly define the problem and know what we're trying to solve. It’s vital to be 100% clear on that.

CS: How do you commit to yourself creatively?

TA: Commitment is interesting - I commit to my department and our clients. It’s about figuring out how to create the conditions for them to be their best and then how to create the right conditions with the client to give the work its best chance of getting made in the world.

My commitment is to other people, rather than myself. I was told that my greatest strength is tenacity and not giving up on ideas; having that energy is the secret sauce. I've been lucky to be around some amazing pieces of work, but all those pieces of work had a valley of despair. You start off with massive excitement and then there's an all-is-lost moment to work through. I’ve been through enough of those to know there’s another side – using the muscle memory to know that all is not lost, despite what it may seem, and the bloody mindedness to keep going.

CS: Do you have a favourite campaign that you've worked on?

TA: My favourite ad I made with Jim Hilson, my former creative partner was Levi's Bike; it was understated and had a very tight brief - which was guy gets girl by talking about his anti-fat jeans. But Nick Gordon, the director said that the script needed tweaking because the guy wasn’t likeable and we needed to root for him. So we had him slip off the bike pedal, which was the moment where the girl laughs at him and he laughs at himself. That’s an example of someone else taking what we’d done and making it better. Combined with the brilliant cast, it was a lovely little 30-second vignette.