TalkSport reveals giant mural to launch World Cup coverage

Lee Clayton, Head of talkSPORT, said: “Our audience should get ready for the most incredible wall-to-wall reporting, insight and analysis from commentators and pundits across our network. It’s our strongest-ever squad and this campaign highlights our 24/7 coverage brilliantly.

“I can’t wait to see Jim White and Simon Jordan breaking stories and inviting the biggest names from the hotbed of Qatar. This World Cup is going to be explosive and we have the best possible team covering every moment on and off the field, delivering their insight and opinion - tune in and you won’t miss a second of the action.”

Will Martin, Head of Marketing, News Broadcasting, said: “For the duration of the World Cup, talkSPORT will be the only broadcaster that will provide 24/7 coverage of the tournament. Our bold ‘Wall-to-Wall’ campaign will celebrate this message in a way only talkSPORT can. Our mural will kick things off and set the tone for the rest of the campaign, leaving our listeners in no doubt who they need to turn to for the best World Cup coverage with the best talent in the game.”

Russell Ramsey, Pulse Executive Creative Director on the campaign, said: “We wanted to capture the excitement of the World Cup and talkSPORT’s unique always on coverage. It’s literally Wall-to-Wall.”

The media was planned and bought by Pulse Media through mSix&Partners and Kinetic UK, and the campaign will run throughout the World Cup.

Credits

Head of talkSPORT: Lee Clayton

Head of Marketing, News Broadcasting: Will Martin

Head of Social Media, talkSPORT: Jamie Sanderson

Senior Marketing Executive, talkSPORT: Chris Williams

Agency: Pulse Creative London

ECD: Russell Ramsey

Creatives: Tom Atkinson, Stuart Hudson

Strategy Partner: Matt Nixon

Senior Strategist: Thom Pickering

Partner: Benedict Pringle

Senior Account Director: Anthony Burton

Senior Account Manager: Tom Pettiford

Media Client Lead: Jim Vander Meersch

Media Client Director: Sam Harrison

Head of Kinetic Active Projects & Operations: Sam O’Connell

Mural Production: Global Street Art Agency

Director of Photography: Jonathan Binks

Editor: Ashley Davis