Chris Evans and Graham Norton feature in Virgin Radio campaign

Chris Evans commented: “We had a blast making the ad. I’m so excited to get to do what I love all week long at Virgin Radio. It’s my spiritual home, and I’m so happy to be here alongside Graham. Our celebrity guests and listeners are unparalleled - I love waking the nation up with the best music and a lot of laughs.”

Graham Norton said: “My time at Virgin Radio so far has been an absolute joy. I love kicking off the day for our listeners on the weekends, and I’m always inspired by the creativity and enthusiasm of the Virgin Radio team. Filming this campaign with Chris was hilarious, and now everyone knows exactly where to find us!”

Created in partnership with News UK’s dedicated agency, Pulse Creative (a joint-venture between The&Partnership, mSix&Partners and Wunderman Thompson), the playful ad lets fans know that Virgin Radio is the only place to find Chris Evans and Graham Norton on the radio. The final shot of the ad shows the pair snuggled up in a fetching pair of Virgin Radio pyjamas!

Virgin Radio UK Content Director Mike Cass added: “There’s no doubt Chris Evans and Graham Norton are national treasures. We’re so happy they’ve found a home at Virgin Radio, and the ad shows the passion the two have for the station. These two stars thrive in the creativity and fun of Virgin Radio, with incredible music and celebrity guests every week.”

Will Martin, Head of Marketing, News Broadcasting, commented: “Anyone who views this ad should be in no doubt that Chris Evans and Graham Norton are ONLY on Virgin Radio. This campaign aims to sing and shout about that fact in a fun and light-hearted way with the two legendary presenters at the heart of it.”

Russell Ramsey, Pulse Creative Executive Creative Director said: “It’s entertaining, it’s upbeat, it’s Chris and Graham to a tee - and it’ll leave no-one in any doubt that the only place they can be heard is on Virgin Radio.”

The TV ad is part of an integrated campaign that will include targeted ads across Sky Adsmart.

Credits

Content Director, Virgin Radio UK: Mike Cass

Head of Marketing, News Broadcasting: Will Martin

Marketing Manager, Virgin Radio UK: Clara McGinley

Agency: Pulse Creative London

ECD: Russell Ramsey

Creatives: Matt Daymond, Mat Prime

Strategy Partner: Matt Nixon

Partner: Benedict Pringle

Senior Account Director: Anthony Burton

Senior Account Manager: Tom Pettiford

Media Client Lead: Jim Vander Meersch

Media Client Director: Sam Harrison

Production Company: Pulse Creative London

Director: Dominic O’Riordan

Producer: Agnes Szyperek

Director of Photography: Courtney Bennett

Edit House: Stitch Editing

Editor: Jack Singer

Edit Assistant: Laura Reyes

Offline Producer: Sarah Adewunmi

Full Post Production Audio, Grade & VFX: Bubble TV

Producer: Sam Phinikas

Assistant Producer: Hannah Pashley

Colour: Nick Dalby

Sound Design: James Taylor

VFX: Rich Greenwood

Music Company: de Wolfe Music