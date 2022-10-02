Laura Woods performs 450 'keepy-ups' for talkSPORT

Pulse Creative talkSport

talkSPORT and News UK’s dedicated agency, Pulse Creative (a joint-venture between The&Partnership, mSix&Partners and Wunderman Thompson), are launching a new entertaining and eye-catching spot, to make British football fans aware of the huge number of live commentaries that will be broadcasted during the 22/23 season.

The spot features hugely popular Breakfast Show host Laura Woods, who performs 450 increasingly-acrobatic keepy-ups - one for each of the live fixtures on the talkSPORT network this season

Will Martin, head of marketing, talkSPORT, said: “This season we’ve got more live football on the radio than anyone else, and have invested in our football rights across the Premier League and beyond, including the first ever Winter World Cup. At talkSPORT, we’re Powered by Fans with the best presenters in the business, and this ad aims to get across that message, whilst highlighting our unrivalled football coverage. This season, fans should be in no doubt who they need to turn to for the best live radio commentaries: talkSPORT.”

Russell Ramsey, Pulse executive creative director on the campaign, said: “We felt that the best way to celebrate 450 live games on talkSPORT was to turn the spotlight towards the station’s charismatic, fun-loving broadcast talent.”

The media - planned and bought by Pulse Media through mSix&Partners - targets football fans across the UK using Sky AdSmart, launches on the 1st October and will be live through until mid-November. The campaign will also run across press, social and TV. It forms part of talksSPORT’s wider live football commentaries campaign that will run throughout the season.

