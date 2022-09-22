British Gas answers the nation’s energy questions in new campaign

British Gas has launched a cross-platform campaign to help households navigate the uncertainty around the energy crisis.

The campaign communicates, openly and transparently, what the company is doing to help; both through the current crisis, and also in moving the country towards greater energy stability and security in the future.

As the leader in the energy category, British Gas is taking on the responsibility to be the source of information and reassurance that people need. Creatively conceived and executed by The&Partnership and borne from deep customer insight, the data-led campaign analyses search and online behaviour as well as internal web and customer data, to identify and guide on how best to answer important questions from consumers:

What’s British Gas doing to help with rising energy bills?

What if I can’t afford my bills?

What if I’ve just fixed my energy tariff?

When will the energy crisis end?

Will Britain run out of energy this winter?

Through a series of topics executed in video, social media, radio, print, OOH and media partnerships including Global, the campaign addresses consumers’ concerns with clear and direct answers, free of jargon and corporate fluff - all of which direct to a straight answers hub on the British Gas website.

With elements of the energy crisis changing so quickly and frequently, MediaCom are using a flexible approach to media planning with adaptable, reactive channels being chosen to allow the straight answers to be as up-to-date and relevant as possible.

And a full PR activation from BCW includes the expansion of the Post Office in-person community pop-ups - from October onwards - that were successful earlier in the year, giving customers with less digital access a chance to speak with money and energy advisors from the British Gas Energy Trust.

Andy Freeman, Marketing Director, British Gas says: “At this crucial moment, our responsibility to our customers has never been greater. They are relying on us, not just for energy but for answers. Our aim with this campaign and our wider business initiatives is to both help today and change tomorrow, and to communicate with our customers openly and honestly as we do so.”

Toby Allen, Executive Creative Director, The&Partnership says: “Our analysis of consumer sentiment was crucial to this campaign. There were far too many areas of concern to allow for one blanket response. British Gas customers needed to feel like their energy provider was on their side. That meant addressing the full array of problems and addressing them in the most direct and helpful way possible."

Clare Bailey, Business Director, Mediacom says: “Using our expertise in data led planning, we were able to really understand and address the needs of our customers at such a crucial time. We created a media strategy that reached the audience in an agile and reactive way, helping consumers get the answers they are seeking, at the right time, through trusted platforms and bespoke partnerships.”

Related to the campaign, British Gas has put together the biggest customer support package ever offered by an energy company, totalling £25 million. While the government's energy price guarantee will be a huge help to millions across all income groups, the financial aid being extended through the British Gas support package seeks to protect and help the most vulnerable households in the UK. With this combination of financial support and total transparency, British Gas hopes to reassure consumers across the country and play its part to lessen their burden.

