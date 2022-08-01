Snickers teams up with The&Partnership to drive support for England’s Lionesses
The new campaign tears up the rule book and asks fans to act on their words
01 August 2022
The&Partnership has worked with Snickers, an England team partner, to create a new campaign aimed at driving genuine support for England’s Lionesses.
The new pioneering campaign calls on the British public to go ‘full fan’ this summer – relaying the message that you’re only half-supporting England if you only support the men’s team. You’re only a full England fan when you support the Lionesses, too.
Encouraging fans to change what they do, not just what they say, the campaign drives support for the women’s game, as well as the men’s – during a bumper summer of football.
Playing out across a variety of assets and media, the campaign gets England fans talking by busting the biggest myths surrounding women’s football, satisfying fans’ hunger for quality football content and even taking over stadiums – all with the aim of increasing support both on and off the football pitch.
A myth-busting series of GIFs across Twitter and Instagram, challenges England fans to confront their automatic gender bias, while an England men’s friendly takeover (via posters, ad-vans and regional OOH) makes fans question what it means to really be a full England fan, with a 20-second core film showing the funny side of converting from half-fandom to full England fan.
Christina Fusco-House, strategist at The&Partnership, said: “England fans are notoriously patriotic and proud – it’s not a hobby, it’s a way of life. But this only really applies when it comes to supporting the men’s side, with less than half supporting women’s football. So, as telling them they were giving less than 100 per cent to their passion was unlikely to go down well, our message had to be encouraging and entertaining to spring their mental offside trap. By speaking to them as they pined for the Premier League and followed England Men at Molineux, triggering pride for their local teams, and challenging their footballing knowledge we will inspire an army of ‘Full Fans’ to watch our Lionesses bring it home.’’
Chloe Smith, senior brand manager, Snickers said: “From missing or being late to the birth of a child or a flight abroad as a result of watching football, we know that England is a nation of passionate football fans. However, we know you can’t call yourself a ‘full fan’ if you don’t support both the women and men’s football teams!”
CREDITS
Executive creative director: André Moreira
Creative director: Dan Northcote-Smith
Creative director: Nick Moss
Creatives: Hannah Roe, Lucy Pennock
Strategy director: Alex Dobson
Strategist: Christina Fusco-House
Audience strategist: Alice Dolling
Senior account director: Rosa Stanley
Account director: Tom Taylor
Account executive: Susannah Gillespie
Production lead: Jack Lipsham-Carr
Project managers: Evie Ungemuth, Zaneta Stepien
Senior producer: Elin Tilberg
Ryan Smith Design
Gil Peres Motion Graphics
Content team lead: Alex Attfield
Community manager: Silvia Mendes
Director: Jonas McQuiggin
Producer: Ashley White @Burning Reels
Post supervisor: Libby Orrett @ Creep
Post-production: Creep Productions, Tag Collective Arts
Post supervisor: Danny Costa @ Tag
Sound design and mix: Tom Heddy @ Wave