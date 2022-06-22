LTA and The&Partnership encourage everyone to play their way in summer campaign

Kickstarting the campaign is a world-first tennis court cover at the cinch Championships at The Queen’s Club, as part of a 360 integrated campaign.

The full #YourCourtYourRules campaign has been designed to both challenge perceptions of tennis and drive participation, empowering people to find tennis opportunities on the court and beyond and to play whichever way they like. It is the third campaign under LTA’s brand platform ‘Play Your Way’, which is an inclusive invitation to everyone and anyone to play the sport.

Featuring a striking image of a female player, the court cover sits at the heart of the action on centre court at cinch Championships. Making a bold statement at the renowned event of the ATP tour, the court cover showcases how tennis can be played and embraced by all. The 78ft long court cover provides a stunning visual spectacle for its audience.

To ensure the campaign goes beyond the cinch Championships and its fans, LTA and The&Partnership, have taken #YourCourtYourRules into the community, via a vast array of colourful, bold OOH, including; dynamic flyposter takeovers and geo-targeted 6s driving people to their local courts and DOOH 6s. The vibrant posters celebrate the individuality and personalities of its subjects, further empowering the nation to play the sport in whichever way they wish.

Sitting at the core of the campaign is a campaign film, which launches today across VOD and social channels in long-form and short-form formats. The energetic film, directed by Joe Wilson at Bullion Productions, encourages people to push the boundaries of the sport’s traditional rules so they can enjoy playing tennis in whichever they like. It shows the evolution of the sport in recent years by cleverly contrasting black and white archive footage of ‘old tennis’ with high-energy clips of the vibrant, diverse tennis of today. The whole film from start to finish shows people of all ages, backgrounds and tennis abilities having fun on court, playing their way.

To take tennis to new audiences and show how it integrates into all areas of culture, the campaign also features TikTok Creator activity from Tom Malone Jr, Lia Lewis, Hana Martin and Addis Miller. In their content, they show themselves interacting with the sport in a way that’s personal to them, showing how fun and versatile tennis can be, whatever your style or passion might be. Content production is being led by production agency, Whisper Films.

Richard Daish, Marketing and Commercial Director, LTA said, “This year’s grassroots participation campaign has been strategically designed to encourage male and female audiences to pick up a racket and play tennis … tennis that can be played on your terms, on your court with your rules. We continue to make tennis more relevant, more accessible, more welcoming and more enjoyable and it really doesn’t matter how good you are … wherever you play … play your way.”

Toby Allen, Executive Creative Director, The&Partnership commented, “This campaign goes right to the heart of tennis with a one-off court cover at cinch Championships, and reaches new audiences through vibrant OOH, a high-energy film and engaging TikTok Creator content. #YourCourtYourRules paves the way for a new type of tennis, to be enjoyed by all.”

#YourCourtYourRules will be across VOD, social, and OOH channels until mid July, with further activations throughout the summer to be expected. The media strategy was managed and implemented by The Kite Factory.

