The&Partnership launches second global campaign for LG
Following last year's "Light up your world" campaign, LG Electronics has reappointed The&Partnership as global creative agency for its OLED evo TV range
12 May 2022
LG and The&Partnership have launched the global integrated campaign, "Light up your world", demonstrating the evolution of LG’s innovative self-lit pixel technology. The campaign will live across all LG touchpoints in 2022, from their above-the-line advertising to their owned online channels.
The global campaign features a mesmerising 80-second film, with various cut-down lengths. The film, shot by Adam Berg at Smuggler, subtly plays with the metaphor of ‘like a moth to a flame’ to demonstrate the powerful attraction of LG OLED’s light-emitting pixel technology. We see different characters from around the world in awe, transfixed by the beautiful light which shapes the world in wondrous colours. A sense of curiosity and suspense builds to then finally reveal the source of this captivating light - the market-leading LG OLED evo TV range.
The film also features a swarm of beautifully lit moths which has inspired the key visual for the whole campaign. The key visual will be featured in print, OOH and also create the screen infill for the new LG OLED evo across all channels.
Kate Oh, Vice-President at LG Electronics, said: “We’re excited to build upon the success of last year’s work with The&Partnership by continuing the ‘light up your world’ campaign with emotive, beautiful storytelling in this campaign.”
Micky Tudor, Chief Creative Officer at The&Partnership London, said: “Reimagining what it means to be drawn to light has been incredibly exciting. We made it our mission to ensure we created a film that felt truly global and universal and was deserving of being shown on an LG OLED TV. With this real focus on exquisite craft, the superiority of LG’s OLED technology shines through.”
Credits
Client: LG Electronics
Vice-President: Kate Oh
HE Customer Touchpoint Design Team Leader/Deputy Senior Manager: Chloe Kim
HE Customer Touchpoint Design Team Member: Kyan Park
Producer: Joyce Chun
Campaign Title: ‘Light up your world’
TV Model: LG OLED evo
Agency: The & Partnership
CEO: Sarah Golding
Chief Creative Officer: Micky Tudor
ECD: Toby Allen
Creatives: Arthur Harry & Ludo Thomas
Head of Integrated Production: Charles Crisp
Deputy Head of Integrated Production: Rick Carter
Agency Producer: Alfie Glover-Short
Managing Director: Gary Simmons
Account Director: Hannah Gray
Account Manager: Tara Lidstone
Chief Strategy Officer: Emily Harlock
Planning Director: Matt Linnett
Planner: Ed Davenhill
Production Company: SMUGGLER
Director: Adam Berg
Executive Producer: Fergus Brown
Producer: Ben Croker
Production Manager: Christabelle Stone
Director of Photography: Khalid Mohtaseb
Assistant Director: Jai Lusser
Production Designer - Taísa Malouf
Stylist - Ana Wainer
Production Service Company - Ocean Films
Service Executive Producer - Zahra Staub
Service Line Producer – Sebas Marini
Editor: Dave Davis @ Trim Editing
Assistant Editors: Helena Teixeira and Lorna Searl
Offline Producer: Polly Kemp
Post Production: Time Based Arts
Post Producer: Jo Gutteridge
Head of CG: Sam Osbourne
VFX Supervisor: Sheldon Gardner
Colourist: Lewis Crossfield
Audio Post Production: Factory
Audio Producer: Beth Massey
Sound Designer: Mark Hills
Music Composition: Trait Sound
Composers: Joshua Leary, Benson Herbert & Tom Field