The&Partnership and Skittles announce Squishy Cloudz
The creative urges consumers to squish the squishy
12 April 2022
Introducing Skittles Squishy Cloudz - the newest product from the Skittles family that offers a completely unique eating experience with its bouncy, squidgy and squishy texture, compared to the moreish chewiness you’d expect of Skittles.
To launch the new Squishy Cloudz, we needed to dramatise the softer, squishier texture of the product, in a universally appealing way, whilst capturing the quirky personality you’d expect from Skittles.
The campaign was born out of the universal insight that when we see or hold anything squishy, we’re overcome with an irresistible urge to squish, through the absurd and wonderful world of Skittles we brought this irresistible urge to life, creating a magical talking squishy fishy who’s crying out to be squished, and when he is, releases a magical stream of Skittles Squishy Cloudz.
The campaign will go live in the UK between 11th April - 7th May, across online video (OLV) social (Facebook, Instagram, Youtube)
Squish the Rainbow. Taste the Rainbow.
Creative Director at The&Partnership James Fernandes says: “This is totally bonkers, utterly absurd, and 100% Skittles. I couldn’t be more proud of T&P’s first creative work for Skittles”
Credit list
Sam Collins + Ivan Stanojevic (Creatives)
James Fernandes (Creative Director)
Emma Kelly + Phil Hourdakis (Accounts)
Alex Dobson + Christina FuscoHouse(Planners)
Dominique Strouthos (Producers)
Connor Wright (Project Management)
Henry Littlechild (Director)