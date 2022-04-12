The&Partnership and Skittles announce Squishy Cloudz

To launch the new Squishy Cloudz, we needed to dramatise the softer, squishier texture of the product, in a universally appealing way, whilst capturing the quirky personality you’d expect from Skittles.

The campaign was born out of the universal insight that when we see or hold anything squishy, we’re overcome with an irresistible urge to squish, through the absurd and wonderful world of Skittles we brought this irresistible urge to life, creating a magical talking squishy fishy who’s crying out to be squished, and when he is, releases a magical stream of Skittles Squishy Cloudz.

The campaign will go live in the UK between 11th April - 7th May, across online video (OLV) social (Facebook, Instagram, Youtube)

Squish the Rainbow. Taste the Rainbow.

Creative Director at The&Partnership James Fernandes says: “This is totally bonkers, utterly absurd, and 100% Skittles. I couldn’t be more proud of T&P’s first creative work for Skittles”

Credit list

Sam Collins + Ivan Stanojevic (Creatives)

James Fernandes (Creative Director)

Emma Kelly + Phil Hourdakis (Accounts)

Alex Dobson + Christina FuscoHouse(Planners)

Dominique Strouthos (Producers)

Connor Wright (Project Management)

Henry Littlechild (Director)