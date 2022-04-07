The&Partnership urges Toyota Aygo X drivers to 'drive tall'

The all-new Toyota Aygo X is a first of its kind. Super-compact, similar in length to the previous generation Aygo, but with a unique crossover body that makes it taller - putting its drivers at eye-level with everyone else on the road. It’s the perfect compact SUV for navigating the modern urban landscape, with all the agility and confidence city drivers want

To launch this innovative car, The&Partnership needed to make our young, trendy, digitally native target audience aware of just how revolutionary and unique the Aygo X is. Research showed that these drivers, despite their youth, see themselves as anyone’s equal and never back away from looking others straight in the eye.

So the campaign urges them to DRIVE TALL – by celebrating the taller, bolder attitude that Aygo X shares with them. The campaign embraces the higher driving position and bold SUV look of the model to show how it can handle any city situation without breaking a sweat.