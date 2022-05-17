The&Partnership and Vets4Pets launch campaign thanking veterinary professionals

Over the last two years the industry has faced many obstacles, from the rise in pet ownership and increased demand for veterinary care to ongoing recruitment challenges, and this is continuing to place pressure on veterinary professionals across the UK.

Speaking to pet owners and the veterinary industry, which is the primary audience, the campaign seeks to champion everyone working within the industry by showcasing the passion, dedication and commitment that unites them.

At the heart of the campaign sits an emotive, raw and engaging film, shot by Director Tom Green from Stink films. Showcasing what it truly takes to work in the veterinary industry, the film captures real operations, emotions and interactions at Vets4Pets practices. This included an emergency procedure for nine-year-old dog, Holly, who was brought into a Vets4Pets Practice after she was found to have swallowed a golf ball. The film then shows a real life endoscopic removal undertaken by the team to retrieve the ball.

All vets, nurses and support team within the campaign film were real Vets4Pets team members. The film is part of a larger campaign which runs across digital, social, OOH and PR, and is live today to the UK veterinary community.

The campaign is supported by a range of initiatives to better support vets and veterinary nurses within their own organisations and the industry, such as a partnership with VetLife - a charity that provides emotional, financial, and mental health support to the veterinary community.

Cath Ryan, Head of Brand at the Pets at Home Group commented: “Vets across the nation have gone above and beyond to care for our pets when it has mattered most. They have poured their hearts and souls into their jobs, and it is this passion and level of care that really keeps the industry moving forwards. This is why we’re launching this campaign – to express an enormous amount of gratitude to our colleagues, along with the entire veterinary industry, for all they have done and everything they continue to do.”

Executive Creative Director Toby Allen says: ‘’This is an authentic portrait of vets and everything they do, made with real vets, nurses and colleagues from Vets4Pets. But more than that it is a long overdue thank you to an often overlooked industry, and a calling card for the recruits it desperately needs’’.

