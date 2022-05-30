The&Partnership launches Jubilee campaign for The Times and The Sunday Times

The campaign directs people to read the publication’s coverage, which includes a collection of rare photographs, a giant pull-out poster, a guide to the celebrations, a 20-page supplement, commemorative magazines and in-depth features on every decade of her reign.

After an extensive archive picture search, royal scenes were created featuring Her Majesty from across the ages. In one scene, we see a 96-year-old Elizabeth shaking hands with her newly crowned, younger self. The campaign also features a ‘family’ of Queens – aged 25 to 96 – waving from the royal balcony, and the royal jet.

Louise Agran, Marketing Director for The Times and The Sunday Times says: ‘Our extensive coverage of the Queen’s reign and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be second to none and this visually stunning campaign complements it brilliantly’.

Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director at The&Partnership and Pulse Creative says: ‘The challenge was to bring to life the coverage in a unique way in what will be a crowded market of Jubilee activity’.

The campaign runs across press, digital, social channels and radio from 28th May and into the first week of June.

