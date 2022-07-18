New training academy launched by The&Partnership & mSix&Partners

Based at a brand-new Birmingham campus, The&Academy will provide full-time training and work experience to the next generation of diverse talent who might not otherwise have considered careers in the digital and creative industries. [They will learn and apply from Day 1 essential skills for the future in digital, tech and data].

In its first year, the focus is on attracting up to 25 apprentices from Birmingham and the surrounding areas. In future years, The&Academy will expand to North America and Europe.

The&Academy will be delivered by Multiverse, providers of high-quality apprenticeship programmes for diverse future leaders, to establish the first-ever centre of excellence for both media and creative specialists in Birmingham. Partnering with Meta, Google and TikTok will ensure apprentices learn from and work alongside the best media, digital, and creative specialists around.

Johnny Hornby, Chairman and CEO of The&Partnership said: “Great brands are built by bringing together diverse creators and I’m proud that The&Partnership and mSix&Partners will be part of shaping the next generation of digital and creative talent. And of course digital, tech and data are essential skills for the future, not just in advertising but across the economy.”

Jess Burley, Executive Chair at mSix&Partners, said: “The&Academy provides new opportunities for young people from different and diverse backgrounds to access the digital and creative industries in a way that might not have been open to them previously. Our goal is to support them to learn, progress and become the future stars of advertising. We’re excited to be working with amazing partners in Google, Meta and TikTok and Birmingham is the perfect place to start.”

The&Academy aims to solve some of the pressing issues currently facing the advertising industry, as well as the creative industries generally. Over half of global Chief Marketing Officers think a skills shortage is holding the industry back.

During the year-long course, the curriculum will cover the key principles of the media and creative disciplines and incorporate partnerships with some of the biggest names in media and technology.

Recruitment is currently underway with applications open to 18 – 24-year-olds in Birmingham and the surrounding area