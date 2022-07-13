HELLO! and Clarins launch menopause campaign

HELLO! and premium beauty brand Clarins have come together to create the ‘High Time’ campaign, in support of women going through perimenopause and the menopause. Most women experiencing this life stage will experience symptoms such as anxiety, fatigue, loss of concentration, hot flushes and skin changes including dryness and uneven skin tone. For some women, these menopause symptoms will be severe enough to impact on daily life.

The ‘High Time’ campaign has a mission to inform, encourage, motivate, and empower an ever-growing community of women experiencing these symptoms, because it’s ‘high time’ that we break down the topic of menopause taboos.

An incredible roster of female celebrities and influencers have pledged involvement in the campaign, including TV presenters Gabby Logan MBE and Saira Khan, British actress and TV personality Nadia Sawalha, Dr Zoe Williams, and Olympic athlete Michelle Griffith-Robinson.

Content in HELLO! Weekly, HELLO! Fashion, hellomagazine.com and social will see celebrities and medical experts share personal experiences of menopause, plus helpful advice on how to advocate for yourself while going through this key life stage. The campaign, supported by media agency Spark Foundry and SPP Media, will culminate on World Menopause Day on 18 October, with an engaging celebrity panel discussion.

HELLO! has been at the forefront of the menopause conversation since 2021, when it launched the Menopause Workplace Pledge campaign in collaboration with leading women’s health charity Wellbeing of Women. By taking the pledge, employers commit to providing menopause support to their workforce.

Clarins, who has recently launched the Super Restorative Day & Night range for menopausal skin, is the latest company to sign the pledge. Over 1,000 employers have signed, including FTSE 100 companies, major supermarkets, banks, accounting and law firms, schools, hospitals, and education establishments. The Civil Service, NHS England and the House of Commons also recently signed the pledge and, in doing so, have committed to recognise the impact of menopause and actively support women affected.

In total, these organisations cover millions of employees across the UK. A growing number of employers are now putting policies and measures in place to offer support to staff.

Rosie Nixon, editor-in-chief of HELLO! Magazine, said: “I am so excited about this project and teaming up with such an iconic beauty brand as Clarins, to continue the work we at HELLO! have already been doing around the menopause, including launching our Menopause Workplace Pledge in October last year. I am committed to ensuring that we use our platforms to help support, inform and inspire women at this stage of life, because it feels particularly underserved at present. We want to help normalise what should be an empowering stage of life for every woman, and by sharing stories, we are aiming to help all women feel seen and heard.”

Arianna Chatzidakis, creative content director at HELLO! Magazine, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Clarins on this incredibly important campaign to break down the taboos surrounding perimenopause and menopause. Through HELLO!’s informative content and uplifting tone of voice, we hope to leave our audience feeling empowered, informed, and able to better advocate for themselves through this sometimes-challenging life chapter.”

Lorraine Barnett, marketing director at Clarins UK, added: “As a brand who truly embraces beauty at every stage, it was important to us that the media campaign for Super Restorative was about more than just a range of products. It was imperative for us as part of this campaign to drive change in breaking the taboo around the menopause and show our customers that we are a brand they can trust at every life stage. We are delighted to be embarking on this dynamic partnership with HELLO!, having seen the work they have done in the menopause space in the last 18 months. It made them the perfect partner for us to create engaging, informative, and authentic content around the perimenopause and menopause.”

TV Presenter Gabby Logan MBE, commented: “Having been diagnosed with perimenopause at 47, I am very familiar with the symptoms that can present and the impact these may have on day-to-day life. I hope that through sharing my experience with HELLO!, I can play a part in helping other women navigate this life stage with optimism and confidence.”

TV Presenter Saira Khan, said: “The menopause hit me hard; I lost my libido, I got depressed, my skin got dry, I had hot flushes, I couldn’t sleep, and I lost my confidence and self-esteem. But after talking to my friends, taking HRT, changing my diet, exercise routine, skincare routine and mindset, I have found a new me where I feel more confident, sexy, happy, and healthier than I have ever been in my life. The menopause does not mean you have to suffer in silence, speak up, be informed, and embrace your body. Start living your best life.”