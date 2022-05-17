GSK’s Voltarol partners with C4 and Gay Times in More Than Movement campaign

Brokered by Publicis Media’s platformGSK and Publicis Media Content, the partnership will feature a bespoke film, commissioned by Channel 4 and produced by GAY TIMES.

Voltarol and Publicis Media are now in the third year of their partnership with GAY TIMES. The addition of Channel 4 signals a continued determination to increase the positive diversity and representation of the LGBTQ+ community, and other diverse audiences, in their advertising.

The full-length film is available on YouTube here, with a 30 second variation due to run on air for eight weeks across Channel 4 and its video on demand service, All 4, with clips also being promoted via GAY TIMES’ and Channel 4’s digital and social channels; Facebook and Instagram.

The film celebrates the story of Oriance Lungu, a queer British/Zambian boxer from East London, who holds the current National Champion title and is on her way to being a professional in the sport. Her story celebrates connection, community and confidence, as well as highlights the ongoing need for support of LGBTQ+ spaces in sport, given that women could only box professionally ten years ago.

We also hear from Jill LeFlour, a passionate trans boxer who attends an LGBTQ+ community session at Rathbone Boxing Club in London, a gym that they knew would accept them, where they feel comfortable to train and be themselves. However, Rathbone’s LGBTQ+ community sessions have come to an end due to lack of funding which showcases the importance of funding for inclusive spaces even more.

This year’s partnership with Voltarol saw a £10,000 donation go to Pride Sports to support their work in Birmingham around Pride House. In particular, it will go towards funding a Sporting Pride Conference, which will deliver a day of workshops, funding clinics and networking sessions for LGBTQ+ sports groups and networks. It will also allow Pride Sports to run some LGBTQ+ boxing taster sessions throughout the summer with the aim of establishing a local boxing club in Birmingham.

Hannah Ford, Brand Manager for Voltarol, at GSK said: “Voltarol understands that being fit and healthy is about more than just movement, it’s about being part of a network, being confident and feeling supported in your sport. We want to be able to enjoy movement – it helps us stay connected with friends and loved ones, makes us happy and helps us overcome isolation and adversity. Celebrating these stories demonstrates the importance of having effective healthcare to continue moving and speaks to the importance of inclusivity in sport.”

Tom Wilkinson, Strategy Partner at platformGSK said: “The ambition was to create a partnership that takes our grass roots collaboration with GAY TIMES, now in its third year, to the next level. Adding the power and prestige of Channel 4, to the quality and authenticity of GAY TIMES, makes for an exciting three-way partnership with Voltarol. One that will further charge GSK’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in sport.”

Tag Warner, CEO, GAY TIMES Group said: “Three years into our partnership - Voltarol's long-term approach to LGBTQ+ demonstrates their commitment and understanding to surfacing positive themes in LGBTQ+ Sport to the mainstream. Their ongoing support of Pride Sports leaves a lasting legacy beyond the documentary itself - which serves as brilliant inspiration to brands wanting to make a real difference in LGBTQ+.”

Laura Marks, Digital Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 said: “We are delighted to bring this partnership to life with brilliant original editorial. We pride ourselves at Channel 4 in telling untold and inspiring stories, and this film does exactly that.”

David Amodio, Deputy Head of Digital Innovation & 4Studio at Channel 4 said: “It’s fantastic to see brands work together to bring such an important story to life in a creative way, and we are thrilled to be able to give this project a platform across the Channel 4 portfolio.”