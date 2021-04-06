Publicis Groupe's Open Apprenticeship runs across multiple disciplines

The creative, media and communication industry is brilliant, but getting your foot in the door can be hard. With less than 14 per cent of people in the industry from ethnic backgrounds, we have a responsibility to do better to create a fairer and more representative industry.

The OA is a major part of the Publicis Groupe commitment to take action in changing the face of the industry. It is designed as a gateway into the industry for people from ethnic minority and low social mobility backgrounds to consider advertising as a viable career choice.

How does the OA work?

The OA is a free remote learning programme. It is self-paced and broken down into four learning pillars, covering topics such as - Brand Marketing, Creative, Technology & Data, Media & Public Relations.

At the end of the learning pathway, participants unlock the opportunity to access client briefs to flex their knowledge, as well as join virtual events, access mentoring, job opportunities and information about other opportunities through our partners Multiverse, Brixton Finishing School, Pathways, Apprentice Nation, Imagine and the School of Marketing. Users will also have full access to career support from the Publicis Groupe expert talent team.

We welcome everyone - individuals, youth networks, charities or social enterprises. The platform and the audience we are building is open to all, so we can blow the doors of the industry.

Signing-up to the OA platform is quick and easy. Users must be 18+, and once signed up, they have full access to all four learning modules. There is support available at each step.

To access the OA click here: marcel.ai/open-apprenticeship