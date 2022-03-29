Publicis Student Workshop Spring Edition Open for Entries
Running for six weeks, the workshop is open to anyone, from any background
29 March 2022
The Publicis Student Workshop is back for its Spring edition.
Running for six weeks, the workshop is open to anyone, from any background, and requires the creatives to respond to a different brief set by creative directors at Publicis Groupe UK each week. The new entry brief is now open for responses.
Watch below a video about how Tudor Crockford, one of the students who got a job last year, describes his experience on the course.
The students present in person to their contemporaries and top creatives who assess and review their work including:
Ben Mooge - chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe UK
Emma de La Fosse – chief creative officer, Digitas UK
Chaka Sobhani – global creative creative officer, Leo Burnett
Mark Elwood – executive creative director, Leo Burnett
Dave Monk - executive creative director, Publicis•Poke
Andrew Spurgeon – chief creative officer, Publicis Health
Michael Dowell – executive creative director, MSL
Kim Allain – lead creative, MSL
Guillermo Vega – chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi
Franki Goodwin – executive creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi
Dan Treichel – executive creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi
Entries are now open, apply here.