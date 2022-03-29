Publicis Student Workshop Spring Edition Open for Entries

Running for six weeks, the workshop is open to anyone, from any background

By Creative Salon

29 March 2022

The Publicis Student Workshop is back for its Spring edition.

Running for six weeks, the workshop is open to anyone, from any background, and requires the creatives to respond to a different brief set by creative directors at Publicis Groupe UK each week. The new entry brief is now open for responses.

Watch below a video about how Tudor Crockford, one of the students who got a job last year, describes his experience on the course.

The students present in person to their contemporaries and top creatives who assess and review their work including:

  • Ben Mooge - chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe UK

  • Emma de La Fosse – chief creative officer, Digitas UK

  • Chaka Sobhani – global creative creative officer, Leo Burnett

  • Mark Elwood – executive creative director, Leo Burnett

  • Dave Monk - executive creative director, Publicis•Poke

  • ​Andrew Spurgeon – chief creative officer, Publicis Health

  • Michael Dowell – executive creative director, MSL

  • Kim Allain – lead creative, MSL

  • Guillermo Vega – chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi

  • Franki Goodwin – executive creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi

  • Dan Treichel – executive creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi

Entries are now open, apply here.

