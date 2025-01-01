People from diverse backgrounds are under-represented in the creative communications industries. Fact.

At The Industry Club, specialist recruiter and training provider to the advertising and marketing sector, we’ve started addressing this through our Government-approved apprenticeship scheme, Marketing Debuts.

We’ve teamed up with specialist apprenticeship provider, The Opportunity Group, to offer four unique – and highly relevant - programmes that build on the government ‘standard.’ Each programme is open to employers and apprentices across England.

The first Marketing Debuts cohort began in January 2021. Watch this YouTube reel to see how it’s going for Ayesha who’s on the Social Media and Community Management programme with Wilderness Agency.

Further cohorts are in the planning stage, with the second scheme getting underway in June 2021.

Why hire a Marketing Debuts apprentice?

Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the scheme. We’re creating opportunities for people under 25, without a degree and from groups underrepresented in agencies and brandside marketing departments. We assess each candidate’s creativity and motivation, not their academic achievements. Any of your existing employees can join your cohort as well as new hires. They’ll be funded in the same way as new apprentices but would stay on their current salary if you’re a levy payer or can assess a levy transfer.

The training is fully funded by the government levy. Apprentices spend a fifth of their 12-month programme in subject-specific training. This is provided by our training arm, The Industry School. Apprentices develop relevant, commercial skills from people who have walked the walk. This is role-specific, not generic, training.

You’ll get £3,000 from the Government if you hire before 30th September 2021. Plus, your employer’s National Insurance contributions for learners under 25 are waived – a further 13.8 per cent saving.

We’ll give you all the support you need. We will help you identify and shortlist diverse talent to match key capability roles in your organisation. And we’ll guide you through the Government Apprenticeship Levy process – whether you contribute to it or not – to secure all the financial support you’re eligible for.

Getting started

Once you’ve decided to hire a Marketing Debuts apprentice, we’ll invite you to a networking event. Here, you’ll meet the candidates we’ve selected and accepted into the scheme.

Then, once paired with your Marketing Debut, we’d look for you to make them an offer of employment in good time before their programme starts.

Find out more about our programmes here or contact us. We’ll then send you further information and set up a call to discuss how the scheme will benefit your business.

theindustryclub.co.uk/marketing-debuts/