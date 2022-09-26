Lexus and The&Partnership join forces with musician Joy Crookes

The collaboration signals a new era of modern luxury for the automotive brand and its culturally connected audience.

With its self-charging Hybrid powertrain, the new Lexus UX provides the consistent energy needed for a fast-paced urban lifestyle. To drive awareness of this, Lexus and The&Partnership have partnered with Mercury Prize-shortlisted Joy Crookes, a self-taught musician, who has used her innate talent, ambition and hunger to succeed - making her the embodiment of the new Lexus UX and inspiration for the “The Energy that Drives You On” campaign.

The collaboration signals a shift for the Lexus brand toward the new generation of luxury consumers - a younger, socially engaged audience that understands what it means to work hard in the pursuit of their passions. The campaign also follows on from Joy Crookes’ critically acclaimed debut album ‘Skin’ and her recent Mercury prize nomination.

The campaign is kicked off with a series of arresting short films directed by Amara Abbas, in collaboration with acclaimed DOP, Oliver Millar. Featuring Joy and a group of friends who use the Lexus UX to enjoy experiences together such as days at the beach, midnight drives and city sightseeing, the films inspire the next generation of drivers who want more out of life and gravitate toward luxury experiences in their pursuit. Each film is elevated by the singer’s hit song ‘Feet Don’t Fail Me Now’ as their soundtrack which evokes the feeling of the amazing driving experience.

The visionary partnership of Amara and Oliver also succinctly highlighted the compact SUV's nature against the backdrop of Barcelona’s vibrant cityscapes, encapsulating a modern car built on modern values for driven people.

The campaign includes bespoke social films and imagery, totalling 64 individual assets.

Pascal Ruch, Vice President in charge of Lexus Europe says: “Joy embodies Lexus’ passion and energy for creativity, design and sustainability. Her unique style and bold personality make her the perfect ambassador for the new Lexus UX.”

Creative Director at The&Partnership, Frances Draskau says: ‘’Lexus has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to supporting fresh talent, design and innovation. Joy’s hard work and tenacity combined with her smart lyrical takes on modern life and the authentic way she chooses to share herself was what drew us to her as the ambassador for the Lexus UX, Energy That Drives You On campaign. It was clear from the start that her ambition and energy are the qualities that drive her success, and the Lexus UX self-charging hybrid shares that passionate drive.’’

Joy Crookes says: “Creativity in all forms gives me energy and inspiration. Working on the new Lexus UX campaign, I’ve seen first-hand Lexus’ commitment to craftsmanship and creativity. Like the Lexus UX customer, I’m always striving to express myself. I’m fortunate enough to be able to do that through my music, fashion, and art, and I am thankful that Lexus provided a new platform for me to do just that.” —

The new Lexus UX campaign comprises of a suite of AV content, TVC, Digital and suite of social assets and is launching across Europe in all channels from 12th September

