TalkTV and Pulse Creative launch campaign to announce Autumn schedule
TalkTV has launched a campaign from Pulse Creative to announce its new Autumn line-up
11 October 2022
To launch its new Autumn line-up - debuting from 10 October 2022, The&Partnership has created a new campaign for TalkTV.
Joining existing shows Piers Morgan Uncensored and The Talk, as well as Vanessa Feltz’s new drive time show which launched last month, are two new shows: Jeremy Kyle Live and First Edition with Tom Newton Dunn.
Created by News UK’s dedicated agency, Pulse Creative (a joint-venture between The&Partnership, mSix&Partners and Wunderman Thompson), the campaign features TalkTV’s primetime talent in a series of short films. The films focus on the channel's key message - if you’re thinking about it, we’re talking about it - with the ambition to show viewers that TalkTV is there to help them make sense of the world.
Will Martin, Head of Marketing, TalkTV, said: “Since launch TalkTV has proven that we have big names, bold opinions and a slick production output. Now we’ve got even more to shout about with the return of Jeremy Kyle to our screens and our fantastic new signing, Vanessa Feltz. This campaign aims to celebrate our line up of world-class broadcasters who are on the side of the British public and aren’t afraid to share their opinions, day in, day out.”
Anthony Burton, Senior Account Director, Pulse said: “This campaign shows the best of TalkTV. Whether it’s serious political commentary or a light-hearted look at the news, no issue is too big or too small when it comes to championing their viewers.”
The campaign will air on TalkTV throughout Autumn, as well as across social media and in press including The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times.
Campaign credits
Head of TalkTV: Richard Wallace
Head of Marketing: Will Martin
Marketing Manager: Clara McGinley
Agency: Pulse Creative London
ECD: Russell Ramsey
Strategy Partner: Matt Nixon
Senior Account Director: Anthony Burton
Senior Account Manager: Tom Pettiford
Production Company: Pulse Creative London
Director: Leo McCrea
Producer: Agnes Szyperek
Director of Photography: Charlie Grainger
Photographer: Chris McAndrew
Editor: Dave Shepherd