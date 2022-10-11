TalkTV and Pulse Creative launch campaign to announce Autumn schedule

Joining existing shows Piers Morgan Uncensored and The Talk, as well as Vanessa Feltz’s new drive time show which launched last month, are two new shows: Jeremy Kyle Live and First Edition with Tom Newton Dunn.

Created by News UK’s dedicated agency, Pulse Creative (a joint-venture between The&Partnership, mSix&Partners and Wunderman Thompson), the campaign features TalkTV’s primetime talent in a series of short films. The films focus on the channel's key message - if you’re thinking about it, we’re talking about it - with the ambition to show viewers that TalkTV is there to help them make sense of the world.

Will Martin, Head of Marketing, TalkTV, said: “Since launch TalkTV has proven that we have big names, bold opinions and a slick production output. Now we’ve got even more to shout about with the return of Jeremy Kyle to our screens and our fantastic new signing, Vanessa Feltz. This campaign aims to celebrate our line up of world-class broadcasters who are on the side of the British public and aren’t afraid to share their opinions, day in, day out.”

Anthony Burton, Senior Account Director, Pulse said: “This campaign shows the best of TalkTV. Whether it’s serious political commentary or a light-hearted look at the news, no issue is too big or too small when it comes to championing their viewers.”

The campaign will air on TalkTV throughout Autumn, as well as across social media and in press including The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times.

Campaign credits

Head of TalkTV: Richard Wallace

Head of Marketing: Will Martin

Marketing Manager: Clara McGinley

Agency: Pulse Creative London

ECD: Russell Ramsey

Strategy Partner: Matt Nixon

Senior Account Director: Anthony Burton

Senior Account Manager: Tom Pettiford

Production Company: Pulse Creative London

Director: Leo McCrea

Producer: Agnes Szyperek

Director of Photography: Charlie Grainger

Photographer: Chris McAndrew

Editor: Dave Shepherd