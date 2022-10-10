M&M’S campaign inspires you to Halloween your way

Sitting at the heart of the global campaign is a hero 15-second film, which was produced by House Special. The film features the iconic M&M’S cast of characters showcasing their different personalities and interests.

Inspiring the public to celebrate and build connections with others, the “For However You Halloween” campaign shows the characters getting ready for the season in their own, individual ways. For example; The ever stylish Green is perfecting her costume and Blue is up to his usual tricks by playing a prank on Orange who is bravely watching a scary movie.

Jim Stump, T&P Creative Director, said: “The new brand direction really lets us begin to show more of each characters’ unique personality. Halloween’s a fun start and from here on we can let different characters turn up in response to different moments throughout the rest of the year too.”

The hero film is supported by 6-second addressable social films that tap into consumer behaviour at three key Halloween rituals; baking treats, watching scary movies and trick or treating. These films are then targeted against audience segments that are known to have a passion for these aspects of Halloween.

“M&M’S is committed to bringing people together, creating a world where everyone feels they belong,” said Chris Brody, Brand Content & Communications Architect, Mars Wrigley. “Halloween is a key season for consumers as they come together to celebrate both old and new traditions, so it was important that we utilized our iconic characters to encourage people to feel confident being their true selves and connecting with one another through shared experiences and the power of fun.”

The campaign plays out across OLV, social, press, radio and audio and is live globally from the 10th October.

Credits

Client: Mars

Brand Content & Communications Architect: Chris Brody

Brand & Content Manager: Christina Diaz

Agency: The & Partnership

CD: Jim Stump

Creatives: Andreas Lefteris / Elson Rodrigues

Planning Director: Alex Dobson

Planner: Chrissie Fusco-House

Content Team Lead: Alex Attfield

Account Director: Jake Batty

Account Exec: Lydia Barber

Producer: Dillon Palmer / Savannah King

Project Manager: Evie Ungemuth

Designer: Ralph Pedersen / Gil Peres

Artworker: Tony Bull / Richard Palmer

Production Company: House Special

Director: Kirk Kelley

Creative Director: Kirk Kelley

Executive Producer: Lourri Hammack

Producer: Joelle Spencer-Gilchrist

Production Support: Alix Iverson

Editor: Cam Williams

Animator: Chris Ohlgren

Technical Director: Patrick Van Pelt

Modelling Artist: Adam Rosenzweig

Texture Artist: Adam Rosenzweig

Lighting Artist: Caly Connally, Matt Reslier

Compositing Artist: John Corbett

Media Tech Support: Joshua Macy

Editorial Assistant Patrick Lagier

Editorial/Post Dept. Manager: Cam Williams

Audio Post Production: Creative Outpost

Head of Production: Caroline McNulty

Audio Producers: Caroline McNulty / Caz McNally Smith

Sound Engineers: Tom Lane

Transfer: Isabella Lau

Music: Premium Beat

Composer: Studio Le Bus