M&M’S campaign inspires you to Halloween your way
The work created by The&Partnership signals M&M’S first seasonal global campaign since its new brand purpose launch
10 October 2022
For the first time since its brand relaunch, M&M’S has released a new Halloween campaign. The campaign relays the message that whoever you are and however you choose to celebrate, we all have something surprising, fun and unique to bring to the Halloween party.
M&M’S and The&Partnership have created a campaign that looks to inspire confidence in everyone to join in on Halloween celebrations, aligning with M&M’S new global purpose - to use the power of fun to include everyone.
Sitting at the heart of the global campaign is a hero 15-second film, which was produced by House Special. The film features the iconic M&M’S cast of characters showcasing their different personalities and interests.
Inspiring the public to celebrate and build connections with others, the “For However You Halloween” campaign shows the characters getting ready for the season in their own, individual ways. For example; The ever stylish Green is perfecting her costume and Blue is up to his usual tricks by playing a prank on Orange who is bravely watching a scary movie.
Jim Stump, T&P Creative Director, said: “The new brand direction really lets us begin to show more of each characters’ unique personality. Halloween’s a fun start and from here on we can let different characters turn up in response to different moments throughout the rest of the year too.”
The hero film is supported by 6-second addressable social films that tap into consumer behaviour at three key Halloween rituals; baking treats, watching scary movies and trick or treating. These films are then targeted against audience segments that are known to have a passion for these aspects of Halloween.
“M&M’S is committed to bringing people together, creating a world where everyone feels they belong,” said Chris Brody, Brand Content & Communications Architect, Mars Wrigley. “Halloween is a key season for consumers as they come together to celebrate both old and new traditions, so it was important that we utilized our iconic characters to encourage people to feel confident being their true selves and connecting with one another through shared experiences and the power of fun.”
The campaign plays out across OLV, social, press, radio and audio and is live globally from the 10th October.
