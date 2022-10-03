RNIB urges people to 'see the person, not the sight loss' in new campaign

In portraying the character of Ava, the lead actor, Eli London, drew upon their own personal experiences of sight loss, having had retinoblastoma in childhood, resulting in monocular vision. Jesse Lewis-Reece worked incredibly closely with London during production to fully understand the impact sight loss has had upon them, and their perspective was invaluable to the creative and film-making process.

To make the film truly accessible to a visually impaired audience, RNIB and The&Partnership, used a number of techniques when crafting the audio storytelling. These included: creating the voiceover to sufficiently tell Ava’s emotional journey, as well as creating a multi-layered soundscape that all audiences could fully immerse themselves in.

Additionally, Thom Yorke’s solo version of Radiohead’s ‘Videotape’ was chosen as the music track to accompany the emotional narrative, as it delivers a message of resilience and hope.

Martin Wingfield, Director of Brand at RNIB, said, “We need to explode the myths and misconceptions around sight loss which lie at the heart of many of the challenges blind and partially sighted people face – both every day and throughout their lives. So this campaign is important; it’s one of the biggest RNIB has ever run. It also has to be creative and clever as we think most people do want to make things better for people with sight loss. We are simply showing them how, and in the most compelling way possible. Everyone this campaign reaches will understand that even small actions play a big part in giving blind and partially sighted people the opportunity to live the lives they want to.”

Toby Allen, Executive Creative Director at The &Partnership, said, “At their best films are empathy machines, and we have pulled out every stop to make this campaign both deeply empathetic to convey the experience of sight loss to a sighted audience, and at the same time thoroughly accessible to the blind and partially sighted community. It’s a unique balancing act but Jesse and his team rose to the challenge.”

The ‘See the Person’ campaign has been supported by many partners, most notably the support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery through the Postcode Care Trust. To further elevate the issue of sight loss to the public,

RNIB is partnering with Channel 4’s Gogglebox. During Friday’s episode on 14th October, the cast will watch the campaign film, opening up the conversation about sight loss to the whole nation. The bespoke partnership was brokered by media agency, Wavemaker UK.

