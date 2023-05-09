Argos pitches itself as the go-to destination for shoppers

Building on its position as one of the most cherished and reliable brands in the UK, Argos aims to shift perceptions about the quality of products that are on offer, brought to life through two new brand characters who draw attention to the breadth of Argos’ range.

The campaign introduces customers to two animated toy characters Connie and Trevor. Voiced by the brilliant duo, People Just Do Nothing’s Ruth Bratt and This Country’s Charlie Cooper, the loveable characters are seen discovering a variety of products that can be found within the Argos range in a way that only they could. These funny, inquisitive, yet naïve toys bring British wit and charm to the campaign. The characters are introduced across a collection of launch films directed by award-winning James Rouse and animated by BAFTA, EMMY & GRAMMY nominated Untold studios.

The new brand ambassadors will also be launched across a campaign spanning TV, OOH, press, social, online, and PR in the UK. They love to investigate the world around them but often get it just a little bit wrong.

From an awkward meeting with a new Habitat cushion to being blown away by hairdryers and conversing with wireless speakers, the campaign shows Connie and Trevor discovering Argos’ range of stylish and desirable products in surprising and unique ways, as only two curious small toys could. The new brand platform aims to challenge perceptions of Argos, as a destination for quality and style, as well as affordability.

Rob Quartermain, Head of Marketing Campaigns, Argos said “We want Argos to become our customers’ go-to destination for the wide variety of products we sell; that’s why our new brand platform demonstrates that there is so much more to Argos. By using our new playful brand ambassadors to showcase the breadth of our range, we hope to position Argos as the most convenient place for shoppers to pick up more of what they love and need, from the latest tech to stylish homeware and furniture - at great value too. We can’t wait for the nation to fall in love with Connie and Trevor as they bring the assortment of products we offer to life, using premium brands as well as our iconic Habitat range.”

Toby Allen, Executive Creative Director, The&Partnership said “One of the nation’s best-loved retailers sells the grown-up stuff too. Who better to deliver that message than the toys themselves? A savvy doll and a lovable dinosaur are the new faces of Argos, showing a new side to what it sells.”

The TV spot launched on 6 May, during Britain’s Got Talent on ITV at 8 pm, with high-impact OOH running across the country.