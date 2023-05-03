‘The wait is over’: The Times and The Sunday Times celebrate a new era in British Monarchy
The&Partnership's Pulse Creative created the campaign
03 May 2023
The Times & The Sunday Times’ campaign, ‘The wait is over’, draws an analogy between the British public's anticipation of the coronation and the lifetime that King Charles has spent building up to this moment.
The campaigns, developed by Pulse Creative - News UK’s in-house agency operated by The&Partnership, present photographs of King Charles as a boy adorned with a childlike, hand-drawn crown which is used to convey the destiny that has awaited him his whole life.
1/2'The Wait is Over'
2/2'The Wait is Over'
The Times & The Sunday Times are publishing revealing commentary from their royal correspondents, collectible editions, and souvenir supplements. In addition, live updates about the event will be provided on Times Radio and via The Times Live app.
Louise Agran, Marketing Director of The Times and The Sunday Times, says: “Our journalism provides everything people need to savour this special moment in history and our campaign aims to capture the sense of anticipation about the event”.
Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director of Pulse, says: “The simple, iconic images of Charles as a boy will really stand out amongst the cluttered activity around the coronation.”
The campaign is running in the press, social media, email, YouTube, and online display.
Credits:
Client: The Times and The Sunday Times
Client:
Louise Agran, Marketing Director, The Times and The Sunday Times
Gina Liggins, Marketing Manager, The Times and The Sunday Times
Agency: The & Partnership
CEO: Sarah Golding
Pulse General Manager: Benedict Pringle
Pulse ECD: Russell Ramsey
Creatives: Martin Casson, Tom Atkinson, Paul Alderman
Pulse Head of Design: Matt Hunt
Design: Matt Kendall
Pulse Head of Planning: Matt Nixon
Senior strategist: Thom Pickering
Business Director: Brooke Chilcott, James Porter,
Account Manager: Simran Randhawa, Freya Hogan
Account executive: Anna Vivian
Senior Producer: Agnes Szyperek
Digital design: Soll Stein, Amalie Hovgesen
Motion Design: Simeon Tennant