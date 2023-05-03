The Times - wait is over / The & Partnership

‘The wait is over’: The Times and The Sunday Times celebrate a new era in British Monarchy

The&Partnership's Pulse Creative created the campaign

By Creative Salon

03 May 2023

The Times & The Sunday Times’ campaign, ‘The wait is over’, draws an analogy between the British public's anticipation of the coronation and the lifetime that King Charles has spent building up to this moment.  

The campaigns, developed by Pulse Creative - News UK’s in-house agency operated by The&Partnership, present photographs of King Charles as a boy adorned with a childlike, hand-drawn crown which is used to convey the destiny that has awaited him his whole life. 

The Times & The Sunday Times are publishing revealing commentary from their royal correspondents, collectible editions, and souvenir supplements. In addition, live updates about the event will be provided on Times Radio and via The Times Live app. 

Louise Agran, Marketing Director of The Times and The Sunday Times, says: “Our journalism provides everything people need to savour this special moment in history and our campaign aims to capture the sense of anticipation about the event”. 

Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director of Pulse, says: “The simple, iconic images of Charles as a boy will really stand out amongst the cluttered activity around the coronation.” 

The campaign is running in the press, social media, email, YouTube, and online display.

Credits:

Client: The Times and The Sunday Times

Client:

Louise Agran, Marketing Director, The Times and The Sunday Times

Gina Liggins, Marketing Manager, The Times and The Sunday Times 

Agency: The & Partnership

CEO: Sarah Golding

Pulse General Manager: Benedict Pringle

Pulse ECD: Russell Ramsey

Creatives: Martin Casson, Tom Atkinson, Paul Alderman

Pulse Head of Design: Matt Hunt

Design: Matt Kendall

Pulse Head of Planning: Matt Nixon

Senior strategist: Thom Pickering

Business Director: Brooke Chilcott, James Porter,

Account Manager: Simran Randhawa, Freya Hogan

Account executive: Anna Vivian

Senior Producer: Agnes Szyperek 

Digital design: Soll Stein, Amalie Hovgesen

Motion Design: Simeon Tennant

