‘The wait is over’: The Times and The Sunday Times celebrate a new era in British Monarchy

The Times & The Sunday Times are publishing revealing commentary from their royal correspondents, collectible editions, and souvenir supplements. In addition, live updates about the event will be provided on Times Radio and via The Times Live app.

Louise Agran, Marketing Director of The Times and The Sunday Times, says: “Our journalism provides everything people need to savour this special moment in history and our campaign aims to capture the sense of anticipation about the event”.

Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director of Pulse, says: “The simple, iconic images of Charles as a boy will really stand out amongst the cluttered activity around the coronation.”

The campaign is running in the press, social media, email, YouTube, and online display.