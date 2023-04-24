Pets At Home celebrates UK pet lovers in latest campaign

The refreshed brand is the next move in the business’ ambition to cement itself as the one-stop destination for all pet care needs, from grooming to veterinary services.

Its veterinary business will become Vets for Pets, formerly Vets4Pets, while its grooming service will now be known as Pets Grooming, bringing all of its services under one unified brand identity, Pets.

The new-look brand will also have a fresh creative platform, ‘We’re all for pets’, that brings to life the insight that we’re a nation that will do anything and everything for our pets, and positions Pets at Home as the pet care provider that makes life better for pets and the people who love them.

It will launch with a fully integrated campaign activated across cinema, TV, Broadcaster Video on Demand (BVOD), press, radio, social, digital and outdoor.

At the heart of the campaign is a new study, The ‘We’re All for Pets’ 2023 Report, that reveals the unconditional love we have for our pets based on an in-depth analysis of pet ownership, with insights used to inspire and inform the creative.

Soundtracked by the iconic I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) by Meatloaf, the campaign film celebrates the lengths we go to for our pets. From showing an owner getting a tattoo of his ferret, to waiting for a dog to do its business in a storm, it is full of funny moments that every pet owner can relate to.

The rebrand is also live across all digital channels from today and there are long-term plans for this to be rolled out across all of its pet care centres, including more than 450 Pets at Home stores, over 350 grooming salons, and almost 500 veterinary surgeries and practices.

Kathryn Imrie, Chief Consumer Officer at Pets at Home, said: “Our purpose as a business is to make the world better for pets and the people who love them, and our new brand expression helps us to demonstrate the breadth of services we offer to do just this.

“We’re trusted by more Brits than anyone else when it comes to taking care of their pets and that’s because we share that love and passion that owners have. Our launch campaign is based on real insight and celebrates all of the amazing things we do for our beloved companions, and we’re extremely excited to see it come to life.”

Pets at Home has worked with a range of strategic partners on the rebrand, including Nomad who led the rebrand project, The&Partnership who have developed the ‘We’re all for pets’ platform and campaign creative, Canvas8 on The We’re All for Pets 2023 Report, and PR agency, Citypress, on the activation of the campaign.

Ash Watkins, Creative Director at Nomad, said on the rebrand project: “Our objective was simple. One: Create a system that unites a world of beloved, yet disparate pet care brands under a single visual identity. Two: Bring it to life with a unified brand experience that encapsulates the sheer joy that pets bring to our lives. From the weekly food shop, through to surgical care; the new Pets at Home is ready to help customers be their best on every step of the pet owner journey.”

Toby Allen, Executive Creative Director at The&Partnership, said on the campaign creative: “This a rock opera power ballad to the true loves of our lives - our pets. A big and bold campaign for a brand with a big heart and big ambitions.”

