British Gas promotes 'PeakSave' initiative in OOH campaign
The 'Save it for Sunday' campaign was created by The&Partnership
12 September 2023
British Gas has unveiled a new initiative to help reward the nation for using energy better: saving money on their usage, while doing their bit for the environment.
To make sure as much of the nation can benefit from it as possible, The&Partnership and OMD UK have launched it with a high impact campaign featuring special builds in high traffic areas like Brompton Road in London, and Mancunian Arch Way in Manchester. It will also live across radio, social and OOH.
The eye-catching campaign - Save it for Sunday - has fun imagining the sheer scale of household tasks that could be conquered with 50 per cent off energy on Sundays between 11am and 4pm, from huge washing lines stretching the length of Waterloo station, to extra high piles of ironing towering out of press ads and never-ending assortments of charging electronics buzzing on social.
PeakSave, the initiative behind the campaign, rewards customers for shifting their energy use to off-peak hours, when more sustainable energy sources are a larger part of the energy mix.
Andy Freeman, Marketing Director, British Gas said: "We wanted to create a bit of a movement around this so that we could get as many people as possible benefiting from it. That led us to high impact OOH & special builds so that people could not miss it. Focusing all of this on Sundays, when people can make the best use of it, makes it even more impactful."
Matthew Moreland and Chris Clarke, Senior Creative Team, The&Partnership added: "We love a special build, who doesn’t?! So when we got the opportunity to recreate the Save it for Sunday poster idea with real washing, we leapt at the chance. We hope the public loves it as much as we do, and they don’t try to pinch the socks."
The campaign marks British Gas’ focus on leading by example in the energy and home services sectors, with the aim of making energy a more positive force in British people's lives.
Credits
Client: British Gas
Marketing Director: Andy Freeman
Senior Campaign Manager: Lucy Bryant and Kay Bourton Campaign Manager: Charlotte Smith
Agency: The & Partnership
Creative Directors: Matthew Moreland and Chris Clarke Creatives: Andy Clark and Briony Hey
Business Director: Lucy Almond
Senior Account Director: Lucy Iron
Senior Account Manager: Jemima McDougall Producer: Ben Miller
Head of Art Buying: Emma Modler
Senior Strategist: Ed Davenhill
Design: Phil Cook