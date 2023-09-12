British Gas promotes 'PeakSave' initiative in OOH campaign

Andy Freeman, Marketing Director, British Gas said: "We wanted to create a bit of a movement around this so that we could get as many people as possible benefiting from it. That led us to high impact OOH & special builds so that people could not miss it. Focusing all of this on Sundays, when people can make the best use of it, makes it even more impactful."

Matthew Moreland and Chris Clarke, Senior Creative Team, The&Partnership added: "We love a special build, who doesn’t?! So when we got the opportunity to recreate the Save it for Sunday poster idea with real washing, we leapt at the chance. We hope the public loves it as much as we do, and they don’t try to pinch the socks."

The campaign marks British Gas’ focus on leading by example in the energy and home services sectors, with the aim of making energy a more positive force in British people's lives.