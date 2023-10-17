British Gas partners with Team GB and ParalympicsGB

Delivered with agency partners The&Partnership and OMD UK, the campaign’s showpiece is a 60-second TV film, directed by Traktor. It starts like an intense, high-performance sports advertising film you’d expect from the likes of Adidas, as the elite athletes seem to steady themselves for the biggest moment of their sporting careers.

But in a dramatic and unexpected twist, they propel themselves into a different kind of race. It’s a Sunday, and against the clock, they squeeze in as much of their weekly electricity usage as they can between 11am and 4pm, the window in which British Gas rewards its customers with half-price electricity, when renewable sources are more readily available.

A buzz of activity follows, including Tom Daley vacuuming in his swimming trunks, Ellie Simmonds repairing her trophy shelf with a power drill and Katarina Johnson-Thompson exercising in her slippers.

Beyond TV, the multi-channel campaign playfully subverts sports advertising stereotypes across cinema, radio, press, digital, social, bus wraps and high impact OOH across the UK, designed to reach the nation at large. The media mix is expertly crafted by OMD UK to maximise both reach and impact against key audiences, letting the athletes shine in as many spaces as possible while prioritising more trusted channels and environments.

The feel-good factor of the campaign is amplified by the brand’s iconic, upbeat music track ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ by Electric Light Orchestra, consistently voted ‘the happiest song in the world’, elevated through media formats that prioritise audio-on.

Half price electricity on Sundays is part of British Gas’ new PeakSave scheme, which rewards households for using energy outside of peak hours. Not only is the scheme aimed at helping customers do their bit for the environment, but it's also a commitment from the nation’s leading energy supplier to help customers keep bills down as winter approaches.

The new brand partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, with rights and talent negotiated by sports marketing agency Fuse, is the latest milestone in British Gas’ mission to use the power of sport to drive positive change in communities. It’s a bold and ambitious project, from promoting healthier lifestyles across the UK, to pioneering grassroots initiatives like youth engagement programme Get Set for Positive Energy reaching up to 1 million young people and families across the UK. British Gas teamed up with Scottish Rugby and the Scottish FA earlier in the year, also for 5 year partnerships.

Andy Freeman, Marketing Director, British Gas said: “Heading into winter with concerns towards energy bills still prevalent, times are still tough. But in the face of everything, data tells us that people want positivity more than ever. 7 in 10 British families agree ‘having a positive attitude’ is important to them, while 3 in 4 strongly welcome humour in advertising. It’s up to us to be front-footed and drive positive change in the category. And we’re doing just that with an innovative customer proposition, communicated in a bold, galvanising way. We wanted the creative work to make people not just think, but really feel, we are changing energy for the better.”

Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, Creative Directors at The&Partnership, continued: “We wanted this to be a real feel good piece for British Gas, showing the nation how to achieve peak performance every Sunday. So who better to do that than some of Britain’s best loved athletes? Who really brought their Olympian energy to everything from drilling to washing tiny trunks.”

Laura Fenton, CEO at OMD UK added: “We are incredibly proud to activate our first major brand campaign for British Gas since winning the business. It’s infectiously positive and full of unmissable media moments that come together to create a truly energising campaign.”