Toyota and The&Partnership unveil ‘Let’s Go Beyond’ campaign

The brand insight coupled with the audience insight of the Progressive Mainstream, the primary audience made up of naturally curious, adventurous people who believe in pushing themselves beyond the expected to get more out of life, the ‘Let’s Go Beyond’ idea was born. This is just the start of Toyota’s story, however, and the ‘Lets Go Beyond’ platform has been created to unite all of Toyota’s future communications under one brand platform.

At the heart of the campaign sits a cinematic, uplifting and inspiring film shot by director Philippe Tempelman from production company BWGTBLD GmbH which captures the spirit of ‘going beyond’. Showcasing the ways in which Toyota is always striving to make improvements to its products and services, however small, in the knowledge that these all add up to deliver experiences above and beyond the expected, truly enhancing customers lives and society. This is visualised through dramatising the attempts in people’s lives and how each one matters. The film shows how Toyota’s ‘Let’s go Beyond’ attitude matches our Progressive audiences’ ambitions and desires.

The campaign also celebrates the individual steps made by real people that embody the spirit of continuous improvement and who go beyond in their everyday lives. From Ken Billes, Toyota C-HR’s designer to the gymnast and local UK ambassador Billy Monger, the brand tells the stories of how this spirit comes to life for all their ‘Beyonders’ also including Toyota Gazoo Racing Driver, Nazuki Nakajima and Olympic Athlete, Samir Ait Said.

The fully integrated campaign is launched today in the UK, and is being aired across TV, cinema, video-on-demand, OOH, YouTube, social media, as well as on owned channels across web and CRM. It will be launched later this year in other European markets alongside local event activations.

The campaign is supported at a local UK level with a partnership with sports star and pundit Billy Monger as Toyota’s new brand ambassador, an inspirational individual who overcame a life-changing motor racing accident, rebuilding his sporting career and becoming a nationally respected figure as a commentator, pundit and champion of parasports. He is currently appearing as one of the star contestants in the BBC series Celebrity Race Across the World. A supporting film bringing Billy’s story to life was created by UK director Max Fisher and Rogue Films.