RNIB dispels myths surrounding sight loss

At the heart of the campaign sits a series of short films, directed by Chris Balmond at Outsider. The films aim to banish myths around what it is like to live with sight loss. Viewers are invited to see blind and partially sighted people in everyday relatable experiences: they report to annoying bosses, support rubbish football teams, hate public transport, have attractive partners, and hate the school parents’ group chats.

In each scenario the protagonists pre-empt the (often awkward) questions the public have about sight loss, breaking the fourth wall and answering them before you can even ask.

The main actors in each of the six short films all have sight loss and were keen to use their own experiences to inform their performances.

Grace, one of the actors who starred in the short film, said: “Campaigns like this are really needed as blind people, like me, get these types of questions all the time. The day before my audition, a taxi driver spent the entire journey asking me how many boyfriends I’d had and how difficult it must have been to get them because of my sight. After that, I was very motivated to join the campaign.

“Some sighted people may know about guide dogs and white canes, but there are a lot of day- to-day things they don’t know so much about and that’s where the negative assumptions lie. Before you ask a question, please just remember that disabled people are human beings.”

The&Partnership has also created powerful OOH and DOOH adverts featuring photography of the film cast, shot by Emily Scarlett Romain.