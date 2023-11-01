Connie and Trevor return for Argos Christmas ad

The hero film shows Connie on a dance across a table on Christmas Eve as she struggles to contain her excitement in anticipation of the big day.

On Trevor’s directorial command “Lights, camera, coffee machine,” Connie emerges from the shadows to unveil herself wearing a pink Christmas jumpsuit; against a backdrop of steam conjured up by a coffee machine.

Channelling her youthful energy and the festive spirit of the period, we then see Connie strut past a series of Argos products, used to heighten her performance.

On her long walk across the table, in perfect rhythm with the music, Connie passes a Sonos speaker and Habitat Gold cocktail shaker which sparkles against her sequin jumpsuit.

As she comes to the big finale, we realise that Trevor has been filming all this on a phone, or at least he was supposed to, much to the dismay of Connie who has just finished her performance with a wind-swept aplomb, courtesy of a Shark hairdryer. The film ends as Connie cartwheels across the festive table asking, “please tell me you got that, Trev?” It is unveiled that Trevor has in fact been recording himself the entire time whilst Connie claps to herself proudly.