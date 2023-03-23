Collective creativity that twists and shouts: The&Partnership's 2023

We're excited to continue amplifying creativity, challenging norms, championing our clients and people, and shaping the future of advertising in 2024.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Our Channel 4 Diversity Award win – it’s symptomatic of the culture and values of The&Partnership. We remain committed to creativity, diversity, and always - the power of &. We believe that these principles, along with allowance for individual passions and imaginations, culminates in an inclusive and productive work environment. We are proud of our commitment to supporting underrepresented communities and for the opportunity to help highlight some of the most important and pressing issues of our generation.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

We work with many clients in categories that came under intense pressure and scrutiny over the last few years. The cost-of-living crisis took hold across the UK, and we knew that we would need to guide our clients through the most difficult time for businesses since the end of WWII.

I think we’ve done just that. Ensuring that they’ve been having the RIGHT conversations and interactions with their customers at the right time . British Gas is a great example of just that . Launching their first brand campaign for years, that focusses on the customer and reward s households for using energy outside of peak hours. Not only was the scheme aimed at helping customers do their bit for the environment, but it's also a commitment from the nation’s leading energy supplier to help customers keep bills down as winter approached.