Sarah Golding on AI fuelling T&Pm as full-service agency

Last month The&Partnership and mSix&Partners combined to form T&Pm, a fully integrated agency with AI at its core. The move aims to bridge the gap between creative and media agencies, providing end-to-end marketing solutions. It was one of the boldest and biggest agency structural moves of recent times, reuniting media and creative.

By harnessing AI's power, T&Pm plans to revolutionise marketing communications from content creation to deployment and optimisation.

It also marks the latest evolution of both the agency - which launched as Clemmow Hornby Inge in 2001 - and of Golding's groundbreaking 'Magic And The Machines' agenda, which she launched when she was IPA President in 2018.

We talk to Golding, who has taken on a global role at T&Pm, about the motivation behind reimagining a full-service offering.

Why have you decided to do this now?

This goes back to our history, and that’s reflected in our evolution from Clemmow Hornby Inge and beyond. We never wanted to be just a creative or media agency.

Now, because of our relationship with WPP we’ve been quick to work with AI, with clients such as Mars, Toyota and News UK, and when you start working with it [AI] you realise can’t live in glorious isolation anymore as the speed of creation, distribution and execution is so much quicker.

To make the most of the potential of AI, we need to have shared processes, data, and tools. A siloed relay race between creative and media leads to missed opportunities, and reduced effectiveness.

We firmly believe that the agency world can never be siloed again, it just doesn’t make sense to separate creative and media – you need a single team to provide a lens on both.

It opens up new brand storytelling opportunities – to do mass customisation at scale, to do immersive storytelling and bespoke on-demand content. And then it drives effectiveness and efficiency through the whole content creation and distribution experience. It’s not a miracle solution, but its impact reaches far and wide.

What we have been quick to do is wrap our arms around AI. For Lexus we created the first ad written by AI in 2016 by feeding it with all the award-winning car ads to create a film that was brave, albeit a tad illogical. It’s progressed so much since then.