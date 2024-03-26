Snickers teams up with Luka Modrić and Bukayo Saka

The hero TVC unfolds in a neighbourhood barbershop, as the customer gets a haircut whilst deeply engrossed in a footie match on the screen.

Amongst the clients, Tim settles into his barber's chair, with his eyes fixated on the screen to follow his team’s match. However, Tim can’t contain his excitement and leaps out of his seat to celebrate a winning goal, causing the barber to shear off a strip of his hair. Enter the barbershop’s newest recruit, played by Bukayo Saka, reminding Tim of the ‘own goal’ he has just made.

Coming to Tim’s rescue, Luka Modrić steps in as the barbershop assistant, presenting him with a Snickers bar as the perfect quick fix for his laughable self-inflicted mistake, with the campaign tagline filling the screen - Own goal? Maybe you just need a Snickers.

In addition to being the stars of the silver screen from today, Modrić and Saka are also sharing their take on some of the top football-fan related mistakes through a short piece of video content, as they rate footie lovers biggest ‘own goals’.

From missing a goal because you bought a hot dog before half-time, to getting to the stadium with your ticket on your phone when your battery is about to die - both players rate the mistakes from one to ten and even reveal some own goals of their own.

Luka Modrić commented: “I've really enjoyed working with Snickers. It ́s been fun to rate some of the funniest football mistakes - mistakes happen and anybody can score an own goal, sometimes you just need some help to get back on your game.”

Bukayo Saka added: “We’ve all had embarrassing ‘own goals’ off the pitch, and football is nothing without our supporters, but getting your haircut during your team’s game is a solid 10 on the scale. I’ve enjoyed acting alongside Luka, thanks to the Snickers team for making this happen!”

Greg Kent, Snickers Regional Brand Director at Mars Wrigley, said: “We know fans don’t always get it right, so we wanted to highlight the nation’s ‘own goals’, and who better to bring it to life than two of the biggest names in football. The tongue in cheek campaign with Modrić and Saka encourages football-fans to laugh at their blunders, while Snickers provides a taste of satisfaction that sorts you out in moments when you want to bury your head in the sand.”

Jim Stump, Executive Creative Director at T&Pm, added: "As a footy fan who’s often been caught scoring the odd own goal by blagging his way through more advanced footy banter – there’s a whole world of relatable mistakes here that Snickers are perfectly placed to surface and have fun with in all sorts of ways."

This is the first year of the new ‘Own Goal’ Snickers brand platform in Europe and there will be lots more exciting content to come in 2025 and beyond.