NatWest and Team GB inspire nation ahead of Paris 2024

Margaret Jobling, Chief Marketing Officer at NatWest, said: “Our partnership with Team GB is hugely exciting for us as a business, it is relatable and inspiring for all our customers, colleagues and communities across the UK and I’m incredibly proud to be bringing it to life with the launch of our activation campaign.

“Team GB is full of such incredible talent and inspiring stories – with around 350 athletes across 37 disciplines hoping to travel to Paris in pursuit of their ultimate goal - they are the perfect partner to help us spread the message that whatever your goal, taking action is the important first step.

“So whether that’s saving for a new pair of trainers or your next family holiday, setting up your side hustle or performing in one of the world’s biggest and most inspiring sporting events – action feels good, and at NatWest we want to help you achieve those goals. So let’s get started.”

Carly Hodgson, Head of Marketing at Team GB, added: “We are really excited to see NatWest’s first program of activity launch and we hope that Team GB fans and NatWest customers are inspired by ‘Whatever your goals, let’s get going’, to get behind Team GB.”

Developed by NatWest, and strategic and creative agency The&Partnership, with Initiative undertaking the media planning and buying, the TV spot dramatises Asha Philip leading an epic charge, inspiring the UK to get going towards their goals.

The opening scene shows Asha plug in “tomorrow” as the destination on her smart watch. As she jogs towards her future, she’s joined by people from all walks of life who are celebrating milestones of their own. As the ad builds, we see (real) NatWest employees join – as well as Team GB athletes Max Whitlock, Emily Campbell and Beth Shriever.

The soundtrack continues the use of the Gwen Stefani Track – ‘What You Waiting for?’ that was used as part of the 2022 ‘Tomorrow Begins Today’ campaign.

Directed by Georgia Hudson and produced by Park Pictures, the multi-channel campaign will run across TV and cinema, radio, stature OOH and DOOH sites, bus wraps, social and web. Still and motion was captured by Photographer / Director Will Cornelius and produced by CRXSS and The Laundry Room.