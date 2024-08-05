M&M's brings 'Minis' to Europe during the summer of sport
The Mars Wrigley 'Mini in size, big on fun' campaign, created by T&Pm, marks the very first time 'M&M’s Minis' have been released in the market
05 August 2024
For the very first time, Mars Wrigley has brought M&M’s Minis to Europe, and for the launch, instead of thinking big, Mars Wrigley and agency partners T&Pm thought small, with their campaign ‘Mini in size, big on fun’.
The campaign plays with scale through a variety of disruptive media choices. From a TV commercial that shrinks before your very eyes, to outdoor posters that feature sports in miniature, every media placement reflects the theme of big to small.
This playful manipulation of media formats highlights the small-in-size nature of M&M's Minis, while also amplifying the big-on-fun attitude of M&M’s.
The campaign also saw the brand team up with miniature artist and photographer Petit Monde to create the outdoor posters, which are being launched across Paris this July. The artist was briefed to create charming miniature athletes interacting with the M&M’s Minis, leading to engaging visuals across the city to tie in with the summer of sport.
The work is based on the insight that consumers are increasingly looking for small but indulgent treats that feel permissible.
Lily Akerman, global M&M’s experience ecosystem lead, said: ‘The innovative approach of shrinking media space to highlight the unique, bite-sized nature of M&M’S Minis was both clever and impactful. We’re excited to see M&M’S Minis bring big smiles across Europe this summer.’
James Fernandes, creative director at T&Pm, added: ‘When you actively look at media as your creative canvas, it can easily elevate your story telling. This is a great example of creative and media working together perfectly at every touch point.’
Credits
Mars Wrigley:
Global M&M’s Experience Ecosystem Lead: Lily Akerman EU Brand & Content Manager: Alexandra Constantinou
T&Pm:
Creative Director: James Fernandes
Creative team: Andrea Rambert, Fred Barber
Account Management: Laura Hazell, Amy Marais, Susannah Gillespie Strategy: Shashank Hariharan, Alex Dobson
Producer: Dillon Palmer, Georgia Evert
Senior Project Manager: Evie Ungemuth
Senior Designer: Ralph Pedersen Retoucher: Richard Palmer
EssenceMediacom:
Associate Director: Jordan Moss
Production (Petite Monde):
Model maker & Photography: Petite Monde photography
Production
Creative Outpost:
Head of Production: Caroline McNulty Audio Post Production: Creative Outpost Audio Producer: Caroline McNally-Smith Sound Engineers: Tom Lane
Transfer: Isabella Lau
Producer: George Blomiley Music Composer: Walker Music
House Special:
Director: Kirk Kelley
Executive Producer: Julie Ragland Head of Production: Zilpha Yost Producer: Joelle Spencer
CG:
Animators: Chris Ohlgren and Trevor Mazzaglia Technical Director: Patrick VanPelt
Model Artist: Adam Rosenzweig
Visual Effects Artist: Karl Richter
Lighting Artist: Matt Reslier
Nuke Compositor: John Corbett
Production Support:
Production Supervisor: Alix Iverson Production Co-ordinator: Sara Coleman Production Assistant: Aaron McAdam
Post Production:
Sr Systems Administrator: Josh Macy Assistant Editor: Patrick Lagier
Editorial /Post Dept. Manager: Cam Williams