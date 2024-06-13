How Mars Wrigley And T&Pm Are Using AI To Help Students Focus

Focus. It’s something we all struggle with in this age of constant distraction.

And having battled his way through a Law degree with undiagnosed ADHD, T&Pm’s Sam Collins knows firsthand the energy expended and effort required for the neurodivergent mind to stay on task.

Now working on global brands as a copywriter, along with his Art Director Ivan, Sam saw an opportunity to support neurodivergent students, for whom the attention gap is widening.

Chewing gum helps students take a few moments for themselves; giving them the space to refresh and recentre.

To give them something a little extra T&Pm, Mars Wrigley and Australian- based technology studio Kopi Su created an AI tool that blends any lecture recording with a soothing lofi beat – making lecture content easier to absorb and retain for students.

A working prototype of the platform – developed with a cohort of 200 neurodiverse students – allows users to upload any lecture file and turn it into a chill lofi track. Initial research showed a ‘positivity rating’ of 4/5 and even more encouragingly, ‘likelihood to use the tool’ also rated at 4/5, indicating strong potential for the tool to trigger widespread behaviour change amongst neurodivergent students.