Easyjet taps into Eurovision to celebrate the joy of travel
The 'It’s Your Show, Get Out There' campaign involving inflight activations, was created by T&Pm
09 May 2024
Airline Easyjet has celebrated its sponsorship of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with a series of suitably euphoric activations in flight, in partnership with T&Pm and DEPT.
Following the announcement of the multi-year partnership deal as The Eurovision Song Contest’s Official Airline, the campaign “It’s Your Show, Get Out There” builds on Easyjet’s “Get Out There” brand platform to lift travellers into the unbounded joy of travel and Eurovision.
On 6 May, travellers from London Gatwick to Copenhagen had a trip to remember with a surprise Eurovision Song Contest in the sky hosted by none other than RuPaul Drag Race UK winner Tia Kofi. Three performers, all Easyjet employees, baled it out on board to take home the ‘Sky High Talent Show’ trophy, with passengers on the flight, including members of OGAE - the largest Eurovision Song Contest fan network in the world, voting for their favourite performance at 35,000 feet.
Eurovision celebrations also took place on board Easyjet flights to Copenhagen for passengers travelling on afternoon and evening flights from Paris and Milan on Wednesday 8 May.
The celebrations continue in Malmö at the Eurovision Village in Folkets Park.
Easyjet has created its very own Sky High Stage Dive experience where fans can tick a major music bucket-list moment by slo-mo stage diving into a huge pit of foam. The stage dives will be filmed, and fans will get sent their own copy.
The very best sky-high stage dives then have a chance to win tickets to the Eurovision Grand Final on 11 May with each attempt captured as an animation to be shared across social media.
Ahead of Eurovision week, Easyjet teamed up with pop icons Scooch and Olivier award-winning comedian and songwriter Vikki Stone to create the ultimate Eurovision hype track. All Aboard the Orange Plane (The Eurovision Song) has been geing fans excited for this year’s finals. The comedy video, filmed at Gatwick airport, sees Scooch reunite in homage to their infamous 2007 UK entry, decked out in new orange cabin crew uniforms and performing some very important duties on their flight to Eurovision 2024. Launched on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, fans are able to sing along to the track while European drag superstars Tia Kofi and Le Riche, as well as DJ Kiddy Smile, have also joined the campaign.
Gabriella Neudecker, marketing director at Easyjet said: "We're proud to fly millions of customers every year to the best destinations in Europe, and nothing quite represents the joy of European culture beer than the Eurovision Song Contest. In true Easyjet style, ‘It's Your Show, Get Out There’ is a celebration of our people and our customers, with plenty of orange sequins along the way".
Aaron Quirk, chief client and growth officer at T&Pm added: “The Easyjet and Eurovision Song Contest partnership offers a great springboard for creativity, and we were so excited to be able to bring this sponsorship to life in this way. Experiences are key to immersing consumers in the unbounded joy of travel and the Eurovision spirit. What could be more ‘It’s Your Show, Get Out There’ than three in-flight talent shows followed by a chance to stage dive in slow-motion at the iconic Eurovision fan village in Malmo?!”
Angharad Salazar Llewellyn, editorial director at DEPT commented: "It seemed like a wild idea, but bringing Eurovision pop royalty Scooch back together to sing the catchiest song of the year also reflects Easyjet's sponsorship of Eurovision Song Contest. Key themes like bringing the whole of Europe together, a celebration of music and the campaign line – It's Your Show, Get Out There – have been made possible through the power of pop music, and an iconic orange plane."
Easyjet will be promoting the campaign and activations across all social channels over the course of the week until this year’s winner is crowned at the Grand Final in Malmö on the evening of Saturday 11 May.
