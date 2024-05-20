Melanoma UK busts misconceptions around skin cancer

NHS GP, Dr Nishali Patel, commented" “Early detection of acral melanoma is the most important determining factor in successful treatment. This campaign calls on all professionals who look at hands and feet for a living (including those in the Beauty industry) to play a role in making a difference to the lives of patients with acral melanoma."

Mark Rawden, CEO of Melanoma UK added: "Beauty Spotters is our launch campaign for Melanoma Awareness Month this year. As a charity, we are expanding our efforts beyond traditional discussions of solely sun-related skin cancers. Our focus has been sharpened around not just raising awareness, but campaigning for behaviour change to increase the likelihood of melanoma being spotted amongst all people.”

The campaign aims to put lifesaving knowledge into the hands of people who see nails, hands, and feet every day. Turning nail technicians, beauty salons, nail art influencers, beauty publishers, and experts from across the Beauty and Medical worlds into Beauty Spotters. The campaign is activated through T&Pm’s sister agency Halpern PR and will take place throughout May 2024 with a launch feature in Cosmopolitan Magazine.

T&Pm ECD, Toby Allen, said: “This campaign shows the power of creativity to affect meaningful change, using the humblest and most accessible of beauty accessories - nail stickers - to land its message in a way you can’t ignore. In doing so we aim to turn every mani into a life-saving movement”.