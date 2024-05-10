Argos' Connie and Trevor spotlight the retailer's quality cookware

In the lead film, we follow a mystery chef creating a masterpiece in a high-end kitchen to the iconic track ‘Battle Without Honor Or Humanity' from Kill Bill. As the film progresses, Trevor is revealed to be the culinary master, inspired by the kitchen equipment Argos puts at his disposal. Channelling his inner Marco Pierre White, Trevor pulls out all the stops to create his masterpiece. Which comes as quite a surprise to a bewildered Connie.

The story continues to build on Argos’s brand platform - ‘There’s More To Argos’ - which launched last year to showcase the range of unexpected and desirable products the retailer offers.

Developed by T&Pm, the film was directed by AirCastle and animated by ETC, with the characters voiced by People Just Do Nothing’s Ruth Bratt and This Country’s Charlie Cooper.

The campaign will launch across TV, OOH, Social, Radio on 10 May.

Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, group creative directors at The&Partnership, said: “At the heart of this campaign is a lovely human truth - great products can give you ideas above your station. So when it came to fancy cookware making somebody feel like a Michelin star chef, who better than Trev to create this culinary masterpiece? We, like Trev, are very pleased with the end result. Connie less so. AirCastle did a great job. It turned out much better than Trev’s meal.”

