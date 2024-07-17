Toyota GB spotlights the everyday challenges Paralympians face

T&Pm has created a campaign titled 'Impossible vs. Impossible' for Toyota GB’s broadcast sponsorship of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games that showcases the everyday challenges athletes also overcome while competing.

Set to run across Channel 4, More 4, Channel 4 streaming and social channels, the campaign stars ParalympicsGB athletes; Jonnie Peacock, Kadeena Cox, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love.

‘Impossible vs. Impossible’ was inspired by the insight that Paralympians are some of the greatest athletes on the planet but, away from their sport, they face the same challenges as anyone else.

The campaign was born out of extensive research conducted within the disabled community. Being a Paralympian is only one small part of the story. There’s so much more to an athlete, a whole other side to their life, and the things they find hard, might not be what you first think of. You think winning gold is hard? That’s just one small part of the story.