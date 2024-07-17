toyota gb tpm paralympics paris 2024 still

Toyota GB spotlights the everyday challenges Paralympians face

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games sponsorship campaign ‘Impossible vs. Impossible’, created by T&Pm, features Jonnie Peacock, Kadeena Cox, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love

By Creative Salon

17 July 2024

T&Pm has created a campaign titled 'Impossible vs. Impossible' for Toyota GB’s broadcast sponsorship of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games that showcases the everyday challenges athletes also overcome while competing.

Set to run across Channel 4, More 4, Channel 4 streaming and social channels, the campaign stars ParalympicsGB athletes; Jonnie Peacock, Kadeena Cox, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love.

‘Impossible vs. Impossible’ was inspired by the insight that Paralympians are some of the greatest athletes on the planet but, away from their sport, they face the same challenges as anyone else.

The campaign was born out of extensive research conducted within the disabled community. Being a Paralympian is only one small part of the story. There’s so much more to an athlete, a whole other side to their life, and the things they find hard, might not be what you first think of. You think winning gold is hard? That’s just one small part of the story.

Directed by Alex Boutell, it marks a different approach for Toyota. The campaign focuses on the challenges that come with bringing up a baby, to keeping up with some very lively dogs, these stories have been brought to life in a series of six sponsorship idents that are relatable and playful while nodding to the role of mobility solutions in everyday life.

Channel 4 has committed to making its coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games the most accessible broadcast yet. This has been reflected in the campaign - the sponsorship idents have been versioned with burnt-in subtitles and sign language, ensuring they are as inclusive as possible.

The campaign builds on Toyota’s global platform 'Start Your Impossible' which demonstrates that the automaker is a force for good, challenging itself and everyone else who shares the ethos of pushing themselves beyond the expected.

Rob Crilley, senior manager, brand strategy, Toyota Great Britain, said: "We’re used to seeing ParlaympicsGB athletes achieving extraordinary feats of athleticism at the Games, but away from their sports and competing for gold, they face the same everyday challenges as all of us. Be it dealing with dirty nappies, washing up dishes before bedtime, or taking excited dogs for their walk, Toyota celebrates these moments in life we can all relate to and supports all people to go beyond their impossible."

Dan Northcote-Smith, creative director, T&Pm, added: "This campaign lands towards the end of a massive summer of sport so it was important to cut through the hyped up world with insight and humour. Thankfully we had four amazing athletes who were open, collaborative and most of all very funny."

Alex Boutell, director, Rogue Films, commented: "As soon as I saw the scripts and the two distinct parts of the Paralympian’s lifestyle we were representing, it immediately struck me that a match-cut technique would be an arresting visual way to contrast their different challenges. Combining this with a dollop of humour and some frankly, pretty great performances from our athletes has resulted in some original films I’m really proud of."

Rupinder Downie, content solutions leader, Channel 4, concluded: "Everything we’re doing in Channel 4 Sales ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is about boosting positive attitudes to disability among our partners. The shared commitment with Toyota, brought to life through the new idents, is a new benchmark in the accessibility of TV sponsorship."

