Lynsey Atkin: Why Channel 4 Has Pivoted from Superhumans to Athletes

What led to the focus on Friction and Gravity within the latest spot?

The insight came from a piece of research that tells us that 60 per cent of viewers are watching the Paralympics to see the athletes ‘overcome’ their disabilities.

We obviously talk to a lot of the Paris committee and the IPC [International Paralympics Committee] - we worked with Scope and we've worked with Purple Goat, a disability-led agency. Whenever we speak to people, whether they are athletes or within the disabled community, the word 'overcoming' is so problematic, because all it does is compound the idea that disability is a problem for the individual to overcome. Not the idea, which is that a lot of the problems and inequalities associated with disability are created by society. So, it's quite an ableist, and quite a patronising idea, this idea of people overcoming their disability.

We want them to think that there is jeopardy in sport, and that they are battling something. So quite clearly, if they are not battling and overcoming the disability, what are they overcoming? Of course, it's the same thing any athlete is overcoming, which is the basic laws of the universe. It's the things that govern us. Whether it's the Paralympics or the Olympics, or any sport, you win by a split second. It's all of those things; it's time, it's gravity, it's those things that you have to, as an elite athlete, propel yourself above and try and beat to be the world's best. And so that became the creative focus of how we dramatise that.

And when we personified those forces with Gravity as the larger guy with the pint and Friction is the abrasive character in the car and Lady Time as the antithesis of Old Father Time - we had a much younger woman representing Time - they gave us these visual motifs and they allowed us to come back to them and to be memorable.

At Channel 4 we don't ever just want to make a sports ad. It will never just be: ‘Oh, here's loads of footage of people playing sport’, because that's not what we're here to do and it's not what we want to do. So basically it allows us to hopefully create something that's still a real, memorable visual spectacle, but not in the way that the Paralympics has been shown before.

The voiceover provides strong narration for the ad – can you talk a little about that?

That came quite really early on. That was what the initial idea was in the bones of the script. Every other Paralympics ad before this has been led by a piece of music, there isn't any voiceover. You can put the sound up, but there's no voice. So, if we have this sort of narration through it and also, it's an interesting thing when you're talking about things that are big, grand things: gravity, friction and time. The idea of having almost like a voice of God, this sort of sense of the grandeur of the forces that control our world, juxtaposed with surprising visuals in a very Channel 4 way. Again, that feels different. It feels different for all the right reasons this time around.

What is the main message you want audiences to take away from watching the film and seeing the campaign?

The idea is that excellence is excellence - no caveats. And I think you can see from the posters the idea; 'amazing considering' is this idea that there has to be a qualifier on the achievement of Paralympians. The idea that they are elite athletes, first and foremost and that is the thing that we should be focusing on. And I think that's always what we're trying to do, which is make the games look exciting and get people behind Team Paralympics GB. But I think it is just this idea that we want to question people's preconceived notions and we want people to just see them for the exceptional athletes that they are.

And finally, as you get set to join McCann London later this year, what will you look back on at 4Creative as being your legacy?

Oh, God, that's a tough question. I think the team is brilliant. I will leave behind a team that I've helped build and I think that they are excellent, lovely people. And I hope I leave behind somewhere that the person who comes in after me enjoys working here, because everyone is very good at what they do.