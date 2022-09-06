Kapow! Superheroes forever?

Drawing power from new dimensions

Rachel Pashley believes the fact that so many superheroes derive their superpowers from personal trauma provides them with something that we can empathise with.

She says: "One of the key reasons we love superheroes is that they enable us to find meaning in loss and trauma, but equally allow us to see someone with superhuman strengths struggle with their own personal problems, which can make us feel better about our own struggles.

"Why not then, would seeing a superhero struggle with their domestic responsibilities not appeal? I mean, those Batman capes are not going to wash themselves are they? And so we find ourselves in a world where King Valkyrie is hawking home insurance for Direct Line."

Dan Hulse, chief strategy officer at St Luke's, agrees with this assessment. "Advertising uses superheroes a lot, but I think our industry misses the point. Fans talk about the Golden Age of comics, from the introduction of Superman in 1938 to the late 1950s. These heroes were paragons, mighty and flawless. At a time of global conflict, they’re what the Western world wanted. But things got really interesting in the 1960s, the Silver Age. That’s when Stan Lee and others introduced a raft of new, flawed heroes. People like Spiderman, a kid struggling to pay rent in Queens. The Hulk, with his constant battle with rage. And later, the X-men, a metaphor for racial discrimination. If you watch a superhero show on Amazon or Disney+ today you’ll see a much richer set of themes being explored than you might expect. Ms Marvel looks at how the authorities respond with fear to a Muslim girl with powers. The Umbrella Academy’s central character came out as a trans man. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier asks what it means for a black man to be Captain America."

But he thinks that the advertising industry is missing this crucial point - and that represents an opportunity that could be tapped. "Equality, representation and social division are themes that our industry care deeply about. Yet when ads use superheroes, we’re stuck in the Golden Age, using them as one-dimensional symbols. The real strength of these characters isn’t their super, it is their ability to resonate with the issues of today. Superheroes are flawed, relatable, and struggling with heightened versions of the same problems we all are. Netflix, Disney and Amazon get it. I’d like to see what happens when brands start to get it too," he says.

Superheroes are also crucial participants in the never ending battle between good and evil - and what brand would not want to be on the side of good? Droga5 London used the actor Nick Frost as an imaginary superhero who was gifted 'good' superpowers to battle against evil in this tongue-in-cheek spot for Barclaycard: