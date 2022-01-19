“If you want sales to grow and spines to tingle, get yourself a catchy jingle”

Camila continues: “There is no doubt the rise of TikTok impacted the use of audio and its power to travel far and wide, and quickly at that. This can’t be only attributed to TikTok as there are other factors to consider like wireless headphones allowing people to be always connected. TikTok influenced users to turn up their volume of phones again. Simply put, TikTok makes audio memes which people remix, recreate and rejig over and over again,”

So if media fragmentation was partly the cause of the demise of jingles, as Andy Nairn says, it could also now be its saviour. Equally the growth of audio mnemonics could also be due to the expansion of small businesses, many of which favour radio advertising as an entry point. Emma de la Fosse, the chief creative officer at Digitas, says: “Since 2000 to 2019 the number of small businesses has increased by 70 per cent; from around 3.5 million to almost 5 million. Radio ad spend has roughly tracked the rise of SMEs, growing to £703 million, pre-pandemic. No coincidence there. Radio is a very popular medium for smaller companies as it is relatively low cost and can be hyper targeted, especially digital and programmatic radio. Digital radio, played on various apps and platforms, fits in well with a modern marketing mix as a part of a connected digital experience,” she says.

Christopher Joyce, associate creative director at VMLY&R, describes jingles as “the original viral advertising”. He says: “A catchy earworm carrying a message that danced its merry way into your consciousness. Before you knew it you’d be singing ‘wAsHiNG maChiNEs liVe lOngER wITh CaLGon’ in the shower, and so were several other unfortunate souls who’d come into contact with you that day. All this was by careful design, too. You can share words, you can hum a tune, you can pass on the message. You can’t do that with a billboard.”

And Alan Young, chief creative officer at St Luke’s, points out that words put to music is one of the oldest ways to get people to remember information. “It’s as effective today as ever – as kids we learn times tables rhythmically, sang the colours of the rainbow. We made a song of our ABCs", he says. “Music sets the tone, targets demographics and appeals to emotions, and a memorable melody can take all of that and set it in our minds so we remember it for a lifetime. Words set to music are the easiest for our brains to remember. The effect is so pronounced that we might also remember where we were when we heard it or what time in our lives a jingle was popular.”

Jingles may be rooted in childhood learning – the combination of words and music and acquiring knowledge through repetition but more modern neurological research that bears out Pavlov’s original research proves their scientific value. Andy Nairn says: “They’re backed by neuroscience and supported by research showing the need to build long-term memory structures through repetition. In fact, these new jingles are required to play a much bigger role than previously – we’re increasingly being asked to create sonic devices that work as well in-store or on opening an app as at the end of a telly ad.”

While there are now more opportunities and platforms upon which creatives can use audio devices in general and jingles in particular, it seems we might have some way to go before any emerge that are as famous as those that originated from the earliest days of their use.

Wunderman Thompson's Tom Drew concludes: "Maybe now is the time to reclaim the jingle from those who abused them. If we put as much love into them as we do the rest of the creative process, could we create ads as sticky as those still squatting in my mind? There’s an inch of room available in the back of my memory cupboard between Kellogg’s Coco-Pops and Bran Flakes — they’re catchy, catchy — very, very catchy, they’re very catchy."

My favourite jingle

Andy Nairn

Sorry to pick such an obvious one, but I can’t see past McDonald’s famous sting. Five notes — ba da da da daaa — is all it takes to tell us the brand, get us salivating and let our minds fill in the missing words. It’s almost 20 years old now and has run all over the world, building consistent expectations in a market where that’s crucial. I’m lovin’ it.