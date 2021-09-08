You won't see the 'Doctor' now: the death of the white coat ad trope

Some strategists, such as Tom White, the chief strategy officer at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, aren’t certain the white coat trick has worked for a while anyway. Nevertheless, expertise is still a quality that is valued.

Gen Kobayashi continues: “I think 'experts' can mean many different things - it doesn’t have to be a dentist in a white coat. An 'expert' could be the store staff that B&Q used a few years ago in their ads who were all aged over 50. This was because people place greater trust in DIY skills amongst people of a certain age – 'I trust my dad to do a better job than me when putting up furniture' etc. This takes us back to the principle of The Messenger Effect and I think smart brands will continue to think as carefully about the messenger as they do about the message they are communicating.”

AMV’s Tom White isn't so sure, drawing from the example of the German polymath Gottfried Leibniz - who was said to be the last person who knew everything there was to know at the time. “He died in 1716, which is before electricity had been harnessed, when communication meant writing a letter and all transport ran on grass or the wind. Point being, humanity long ago collectively conceded that all the combined knowledge in the world has become far too great for any one person to wrap their heads around,” he says.

This, he argues, puts into some kind of perspective the stuff we’ve heard in recent times - a la Gove - about people rejecting the information they get from figures of authority who have specialist skills, advanced knowledge or mastery of a particular subject.

Indeed, he thinks that advertising might even have contributed to the trend. "Maybe we in the brand communication business partly are complicit in all this. For years we’ve been telling people how they should have the confidence in themselves to live life on their own terms, to self-actualize and to back themselves rather than defer to others," he says.

Moreover, he thinks that the acquisition of knowledge - something that is so much easier than in Liebniz's day, thanks to Google - is now a social currency and that in a world of unpredictability, people like feeling a little bit more in control and a little smarter than everyone else.

For brands, the implication is clear: faux science will no longer work (and that's even if you can get it past regulators in the first place). The lab coated Messengers might have mostly been shot and replaced by other types, as Gen Kobayashi points out. But "transparency" and "the truth" (or as truthful as possible) are the messages that the best brands should be communicating - leaving consumers to make up their own minds. Michael Gove will be pleased. Possibly.